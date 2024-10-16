Territorial Bancorp Says Blue Hill Has Provided No Basis to Deem Its Preliminary Indication of Interest Superior

No Proof of Committed Financing and/or Information to Validate Its Claims that a Transaction Could Receive Regulatory Approval and Be Completed



HONOLULU, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (“Territorial” or the “Company”) is mailing the following letter to Territorial shareholders in connection with the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposed merger with Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) (“Hope Bancorp”) and related proposals. The Special Meeting is scheduled for November 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., Hawai‘i Time. Territorial shareholders of record as of August 14, 2024 are entitled to vote at or before the meeting. Other important information related to the Special Meeting can be found at www.TerritorialandHopeCombination.com.

Dear Fellow Territorial Bancorp Shareholders,

On November 6, 2024, Territorial Bancorp is holding a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on our pending merger with Hope Bancorp. Failure to approve the merger could have significant negative consequences for the value of your investment and Territorial’s continued success.

Don’t be misled: Blue Hill Advisors LLC (“Blue Hill”) has only issued press releases and presentations. Blue Hill has warned that its indication of interest is “non-binding” and has provided no evidence that it would – or could – actually pay for the Company. Moreover, there are very real concerns that Blue Hill could complete a transaction at all.

Protect your investment: The Territorial Bancorp Board of Directors strongly recommends that all Territorial shareholders vote “FOR” the Hope Bancorp merger and related proposals TODAY. Your vote is important, no matter how many, or few, shares you own.

The Territorial Board of Directors is Committed to Doing What is in the Best Interest of Territorial Shareholders and Pursuing the Most Value Creating Path

Blue Hill Has Provided No Information that Would Enable the Territorial Board to Deem Its Preliminary Indication of Interest Superior or Likely to Lead to a Superior Proposal

In negotiating the Hope Bancorp merger agreement, the Territorial Board obtained important protections for our shareholders – namely a superior proposal provision. This provision enables the Board to have discussions with parties who present an alternative to the Hope Bancorp merger so long as the alternative proposal is real, fully financed and actually or likely “superior” to the Hope transaction. To meet this standard, the alternative proposal must, among other things, be more favorable to our shareholders from a financial point of view and be reasonably likely to close. Blue Hill has not met these and other thresholds.

Lack of M&A and regulatory experience: Blue Hill has made vague references to having M&A experience. However, Territorial has found no information to prove that Blue Hill has previously applied for – or secured – regulatory approvals for any transaction of this size and complexity. If Blue Hill has such a track record, where is it?

Evasive about obtaining required regulatory approvals or simply ignoring them: The takeover of an entire bank, as Blue Hill is seeking, is likely a controlled acquisition under banking law. The coordinated efforts of six “discrete” investors per Blue Hill’s proposal would likely be viewed as a group that is “acting in concert,” increasing regulatory scrutiny and requirements – none of which Blue Hill has acknowledged or addressed. Nor have they offered even a guess as to how long these approvals will take.

Rejected by regulators: Blue Hill has refused to disclose the identity of its “discrete investors” and replacement Board and management. What is Blue Hill hiding? In addition, no information has been provided on how it would address safety and soundness issues regarding interest rate risk, liquidity, capital and earnings, which are paramount to regulators. Blue Hill’s lack of information all but ensures that regulatory applications would be rejected as soon as they were submitted.

Failed tender offer: Territorial has an approximately 50% retail shareholder base and a fragmented institutional investor base. Given these facts, it is highly unlikely that Blue Hill would be able to complete the 70% tender offer it has proposed.



On four occasions we have publicly provided Blue Hill with a roadmap of the basic elements that need to be addressed before we would be able to engage in discussions with them under the terms of the Hope Bancorp merger agreement. Despite this, Blue Hill has repeatedly failed to provide credible and verifiable information as to these basic elements.

Given these and other factors, the Territorial Board has not concluded that the Blue Hill proposal constitutes or is reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal, as defined by the Hope Bancorp merger agreement. As a result, the only way to unilaterally engage in discussions with Blue Hill would be to break our obligations under the Hope Bancorp merger agreement, which would expose Territorial and our shareholders to substantial, costly litigation risk and the possibility of no transaction at all.

Territorial Shareholders Are at Great Risk If the Hope Bancorp Merger is Terminated and the Only Strategic Alternative is Blue Hill

The Value of Your Shares Could Decline Substantially

The Hope Bancorp Merger Is the Best, Most Value-Creating Opportunity for Territorial Shareholders at Close and Over the Long-term

Unlike the illusion that Blue Hill is promoting, the value creation and other benefits from the Hope Bancorp merger are real and achievable.

100% tax free , stock-for-stock transaction: 0.8048 shares of Hope Bancorp for each Territorial share owned



, stock-for-stock transaction: 0.8048 shares of Hope Bancorp for each Territorial share owned ~25% premium to Territorial's closing stock price just prior to merger announcement i



to Territorial's closing stock price just prior to merger announcement 1,000%+ increase to Territorial's standalone dividend (from $0.01 to $0.11 per share) ii



to Territorial's standalone dividend (from $0.01 to $0.11 per share) Upside value opportunity by being invested in larger, more diversified company with a strong capital position and larger investment platform that is better positioned to navigate varying market environments



by being invested in larger, more diversified company with a strong capital position and larger investment platform that is better positioned to navigate varying market environments $10.5M of incremental value from annual merger enabled cost savings and synergies



from annual merger enabled cost savings and synergies Proven management team with strong record of superior value creation – total shareholder returns (“TSR”) outperforming peers



with strong record of superior value creation – total shareholder returns (“TSR”) outperforming peers Choice as shareholders could also choose liquidity now if they prefer not to stay invested in the combined organization



The merger will also create significant benefits for our customers, employees and local Hawai‘i communities. Hope Bancorp values the relationships we have established and wants to build on them.

We will continue to operate under the Territorial name.



Our local branches and operations will be led by local teams – Territorial’s customers can benefit from additional choices and rely on the same people they know and respect.



Employees will continue to receive competitive compensation and benefits and will have additional career opportunities.



We will continue to support and invest in our local communities.



The Territorial Board Continues to Recommend that Shareholders Vote FOR the Hope Bancorp Merger

The Territorial Board takes its fiduciary responsibilities seriously. Absent more information from Blue Hill, there is no basis to engage with Blue Hill or reach a determination that their illusory, non-binding, highly conditional preliminary indication of interest is superior, likely to lead to a superior proposal, or is in Territorial shareholders’ best interests.

In contrast, with Hope Bancorp, we will become part of a larger, more diversified regional bank, unlocking new value creation opportunities for shareholders while building on our more than 100-year legacy of serving and supporting our local Hawai‘i communities.

We are on a path to complete the Hope Bancorp transaction by the end of this year, subject to the condition that a majority of our shares are voted in favor of it. Your vote is important – no matter how many, or how few, shares you own. Every vote counts.

So please, join me and the entire Territorial Board and management team by voting FOR the Hope Bancorp merger by internet, phone or mail today.

Sincerely

Allan S. Kitagawa

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own!



Please take a moment to vote FOR the proposals set forth on the enclosed proxy card — by Internet, telephone toll-free or by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form. Vote well in advance of the Special Meeting on November 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Hawaiʻi Time.



If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact:



Laurel Hill Advisory Group



Call toll-free: (888) 742-1305

Banks and brokers should call: (516) 933-3100

Email: info@laurelhill.com



