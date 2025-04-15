最新消息：香港酒吧獲 The Pinnacle Guide 認可

香港, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide 是評選全球最佳雞尾酒酒吧的機構，評選系統以 1、2 和 3 個 PIN 作為認可級別的標記。該機構已將 The Diplomat 加入其備受推崇的全球榜單中，這間酒吧獲得 1 PIN (Excellent) 的殊榮。

這是香港首間入選 The Pinnacle Guide 的全球 PINNED 酒吧名單的酒吧，讓香港躋身全球雞尾酒勝地之列。

The Pinnacle Guide 被視為對於雞尾酒酒吧最全面的認可，迅速成為卓越成就的最高榮譽以及全球品酒家的可靠資源。

這個開創性的認可制度旨在挑戰現狀，亦是首個從兩方面正式認可酒吧界典範的榮譽。 The Pinnacle Guide 首先根據飲品酒單、員工福利和可持續發展工作等關鍵標準對酒吧進行評估。 隨後，全球的業界愛好者和專家再進行數次實地匿名檢視。 PIN 榮譽有效兩年，屆時酒吧可以重新申請保留或提升當前的 PINNED 級別。

全球共有 31 間酒吧最近獲得 PIN 認可，其中 25 間酒吧獲得 1 PIN，6 間酒吧擁有 2 PIN。 近期還沒有一間酒吧獲得 3 PIN，所以倫敦的 Lyaness 仍是世上唯一擁有 3 PIN 的酒吧。

最近獲得 PINNED 認可的酒吧

2 PIN 酒吧

Bar 1802，法國巴黎

Kaito del Valle，墨西哥墨西哥城

Kioku Bar at The OWO，英國倫敦

Little Red Door，法國巴黎

The Bar In Front Of The Bar，希臘雅典

The Cambridge Public House，法國巴黎

1 PIN 酒吧

Aster Bar，澳洲悉尼

Baba Au Rum，希臘雅典

BackDoor43，意大利米蘭

Candelaria，法國巴黎

Cat Bite Club，新加坡

CERESIO 7，意大利米蘭

Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano，意大利帕加尼

Copper Spoon，美國韋恩堡

Dr. Zhivago Bar，瑞士蘇黎世

Dry Milano，意大利米蘭

Equal Parts， 英國倫敦

Hanky Panky，墨西哥墨西哥城

Le Mary Celeste，法國巴黎

Manhattan，新加坡

Moebius，意大利米蘭

Sentaku Izakaya，意大利博洛尼亞

Service Bar， 美國華盛頓特區

Sexy Fish，美國邁阿密

Shinji’s，美國紐約

The Bar Below，英國倫敦

The Diplomat，中國香港

The K Bar，英國倫敦

The Milk Thistle，英國布里斯托

Thyme Bar，美國紐約

Tiger Bar，美國納許維爾

自 The Pinnacle Guide 於 2024 年 5 月面世以來，目前已有 85 間酒吧獲得 PINNED 認可，遍佈 12 個國家。

如欲查看完整名單，請瀏覽此處。

最近獲得 PINNED 認可的酒吧圖片庫。

傳媒聯絡方式：

Rachel Harrison Communications

hello@thepinnacleguide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.