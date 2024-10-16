Rising Aging Population Bolstering Wearable Injectors Market at 15.29% CAGR by 2031

Wearable Injectors Market

Wearable Injectors Market size was valued at USD 7.65 billion in 2023 to USD 23.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.29% in the forecast period 2024-2031

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearable Injectors Market size was valued at USD 7.65 billion in 2023 to USD 23.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.29% in the forecast period (2024-2031). Wearable injectables are delivery systems that adhere to the skin, allowing long-term application of drugs to the skin. The mechanical features of a wearable injector provide precise dosing and delivery accuracy, among other clinical benefits. The components of each wearable injection are identical, a tube for passing the veins, a place to attach the needle to the skin, and a device that delivers the correct dosage. Comparing wearable injectors to traditional injecting techniques, they are a more affordable form of administration. The wearable injectors market is anticipated to grow owing to the advantages of these devices over conventional injections, including higher dosage levels while properly monitored.

Widespread Adoption and Smart Technologies Future Impact in the Next 4-5 Years

In the next 4-5 years, wearable injectors will see greater adoption as biologic drug therapies become more common to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis and cancer. Digital health features such as the integrating real-time monitoring and data sharing capabilities will be key enablers for the market growth. As the healthcare system moves towards a patient-centered model, wearable injectors that allow self-administration will become a standard part of treatment regimens, reducing the need for frequent hospitalizations. Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies to focus and ensure scalability of multiple therapies, particularly in biologics.

Transformative Role in Personalized Medicine Long-Term Impact in the Next 10 Years

Looking a decade into the future, wearable injectables will play a transformative role in the development of personalized medicine. Technological advances will lead to fully autonomous devices that can adapt to a patient’s specific biological needs, such as dose adjustments based on real-time health information. Wearable injectors will evolve into multifunctional platforms, integrating diagnostics, drug delivery, and monitoring into a single device. This will be particularly important for complex therapies such as gene therapy and personalized cancer care, which require accurate dosing and regular monitoring. As a reduction in healthcare costs to enable patient care in the long run, wearable injectables will contribute to the decentralization of healthcare, making it more accessible and effective in the long run.

In January 2022, Insulet’s Omnipod 5 delivery device for insulin delivery was granted U.S. patents. With this certification, the company hopes to release the first wearable tubeless automated insulin administration device that blends the Omnipod 5 with Dexcom’s G6 continuous glucose monitoring system.

In April 2021, Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of immuno-oncology and targeted cancer drugs, was officially acquired by Amgen. Amgen believes that by acquiring Five Prime for gastric cancer, it can take advantage of Bemarituzumab, a first-line treatment, to help gastric cancer patients.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Type

1. On-Body

2. Off-Body

B. Therapy

1. Diabetes

2. Cardiovascular disease

3. Immuno-oncology

4. Others

C. End Use

1. Home care

2. Hospital

Top Players in the Global Wearable Injector Market

• Ypsomed

• Amgen

• Subcuject (Denmark)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Bespak Europe Ltd.

• CeQur SA

• Debiotech SA

• Enable Injections

• Insulet Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Mylan N.V.

• Nemera Development S.A.

• Omron Corporation

• Pfizer Inc.

• Roche Holding AG

• Sensile Medical AG

• SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

• Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

• United Therapeutics Corporation

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Zosano Pharma Corporation

Future of Wearable Injector Driving Patient-centered Health Care

The wearable injectors market is poised for strong growth as patient-centric healthcare continues to evolve. Wearable injectables offer patients greater comfort, adherence and autonomy health care due to advances in drug delivery systems, especially for chronic diseases and injectables. The increasing use of the generic drugs, with chronic conditions becoming more prevalent, will lead to a demand for new wearable injection technologies. The future of the market is promising as manufacturers continue to invest in smarter and more efficient devices that improve patient outcomes and comfort.

