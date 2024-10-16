PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON WAR ON DRUGS PROBE WITH FORMER PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE AS A RESOURCE PERSON There have been precedents where former presidents were invited to shed light on pressing issues, so it will not be the first time for former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte. And in these proceedings, the Senate has demonstrated a high level of respect towards former presidents, including my father, while pursuing crucial information. To ensure justice and transparency in Senate proceedings, it is essential to include former President Duterte in the planned investigation of the war on drugs. The testimony of the former president on the issue is crucial in uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is served for all affected parties. Mahalaga na mabigyan ng boses ang lahat lalo na kung ang layunin ng imbestigasyon ay linawin ang mga hakbang na ginawa ng nakaraang administrasyon.

