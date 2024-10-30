Philip Rohl from St. Croix Gas Receives MEA Award for Helping People in Need

MEA presents Philip Rohl of St. Croix Gas with a Meritorious Service Award for assisting a person suffering from heat stroke.

MEA award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Philip Rohl, journeyman gas technician, with a Meritorious Service Award for going above and beyond in assisting a person in need. Rohl was nominated by Martha Piepgras, vice president of St. Croix Gas.Rohl was doing field work in Prescott, WI on a hot summer day when he drove to the gas station for water. While pulling out of the gas station, Rohl noticed a woman on the side of the road with her hand up. Rohl remembers that to some it might have appeared as though the woman was waving. Rohl took a closer look and saw the woman mouth “HELP”, so he immediately pulled over and stopped the vehicle.As it turns out, the woman was out for a walk and began suffering from heat stroke. She told Rohl her symptoms and explained that her hand was up trying to flag down help, but that drivers weren’t stopping. Rohl gave her a ride to her home and made sure she made it inside safely.“MEA award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society,” said John Gann, membership and marketing sr. vice president of MEA. “Rohl’s actions are a reflection of his character and the professional development he received as an employee of St. Croix Gas.”St. Croix Gas is a member of MEA Energy Association since 1992. St. Croix Gas is an investor-owned public utility and family-owned business that has been in operation since 1966. Serving Hammond, Prescott, River Falls and the townships of Hammond, Troy, Kinnickinnic, Clifton and River Falls in western Wisconsin.The MEA Meritorious Service Award recognizes those who have performed actions in the service of another that are commendable. Read about all MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.About MEA:MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association 119 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

