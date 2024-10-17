Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $25.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.

Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.01 billion in 2023 to $20.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for beauty products, changing beauty standards, globalization and urbanization, marketing and branding strategies, regulatory changes and safety standards.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cosmetic chemicals global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on natural and organic products, health and wellness trends, global economic and demographic changes, regulatory compliance and safety standards. Major trends in the forecast period include rise of clean beauty, customization and personalization, focus on health and wellness, sustainable packaging and practices, inclusivity and diversity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8953&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cosmetic Chemicals Market

The increasing popularity of hair and skin care products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. A skin care product means a cosmetic preparation, which may be antiseptics, tonics, lotions, creams, or otherwise, massaging, cleansing, stimulating, manipulating, performing non-invasive hair removal, beautifying, or similar work on the body of any person. Hair and skin care products are items created to beautify, protect, and change the appearance of bodies' external features. Cosmetic chemical is a major ingredient used in the hair and skin care products.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth?

Key players in the cosmetic chemicals market include Dow Chemical Company, Givaudan SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group Limited, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, P&G Chemicals, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Bayer AG, Croda International plc, Stephan Company, Symrise AG, Cargill Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Cobiosa, Genomatica Inc., Pharmacos, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer plc, Celanese Corporation, Arkema Inc., ARLANXEO Holding BV, Apcotex Industries Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, KCC Corporation, Bluestar Silicones USA Corp., Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size?

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the cosmetic chemicals market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

How Is The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Surfactants, Emollients and Moisturizers, Colorants and Pigments, Preservatives, Emulsifying and Thickening Agents

2) By Application: Perfumes and Fragrances, Hair Care and Skincare, Color Cosmetic Chemicals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cosmetic Chemicals Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cosmetic chemicals market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the cosmetic chemicals global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Definition

Cosmetic chemicals are a blend of chemical compounds obtained from synthetic sources as well as natural sources. They are the main ingredients used for the formulation of personal care or cosmetic products.

Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cosmetic chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cosmetic chemicals market size, cosmetic chemicals market drivers and trends, major players, cosmetic chemicals competitors' revenues, cosmetic chemicals market positioning, and cosmetic chemicals market growth across geographies. The cosmetic chemicals global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-surfactants-global-market-report

Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amphoteric-surfactants-global-market-report

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-surfactants-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.