Upskill and Reskill in the Food Supply Chain Sector with TRUSTFOOD's Cutting-Edge Blockchain Training Courses

ATHENS, GREECE, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TRUSTFOOD project, part of the Digital Europe initiative, is proud to announce the launch of its specialised training courses, designed to boost the digital skills of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) owners, managers, employees, and job seekers in the food supply chain sector. These courses focus on Blockchain technologies and their transformative potential within the industry.As the food supply chain evolves, so does the need for advanced digital skills. TRUSTFOOD is stepping in to bridge this skills gap by offering a suite of courses aimed at empowering participants to understand and harness Blockchain’s capabilities in the food sector. By integrating practical knowledge with real-world applications, these courses will equip professionals to tackle challenges and leverage opportunities in the rapidly digitising food supply chain.The available courses, 20 in total, cover a wide range of topics, including:Basic Blockchain SkillsRoadmap for the Use of Blockchain Technologies in the Food Supply ChainIntroduction to Blockchain Technology and Digital AssetsExploring Digital Asset Management and TokenizationAnd many more...The flexible course structure allows participants to choose the modules that best suit their skill level and professional needs. There is no mandatory sequence, so learners can tailor their experience based on their prior knowledge and interest.Accessible Learning for AllThe TRUSTFOOD training courses are designed with inclusivity in mind, offering content in seven languages: English, Greek, Italian, Lithuanian, Slovenian, Ukrainian, and Romanian. This ensures that participants across Europe and beyond can access the courses in their native language, making the learning process smoother and more engaging.For those interested, registration is simple: visit https://trust-food.ubitech.eu , sign up, and start learning immediately. Courses are currently available online, with a mobile app coming soon for even greater convenience.Certification and RecognitionEach course consists of several lessons. Upon completing each lesson, participants are required to pass a brief quiz to demonstrate their understanding of the material. Successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion, one they complete the relevant quizzes for all lessons in a course. This certification will verify their newly acquired skills and knowledge—credentials that can significantly enhance their career prospects within the food supply chain industry.About TRUSTFOODTRUSTFOOD is a pioneering project under Digital Europe, aimed at fostering the development of advanced digital skills, with a strong focus on SMEs and job seekers in the food supply chain. By delivering high-quality, practical training, TRUSTFOOD empowers individuals and businesses to adopt and implement cutting-edge Blockchain technologies.Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the food industry’s digital transformation. Visit https://trust-food.ubitech.eu to register and start your journey toward mastering Blockchain for the food supply chain.For further inquiries, contact the Dissemination and Communication Manager of the project, Angeliki Milioti (angeliki@smartagrohub.gr).TRUSTFOOD has received funding from the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme under Grant Agreement No. 101100804.Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.Stay updated by following TRUSTFOOD on social media:LinkedInFacebookInstagramYouTube

