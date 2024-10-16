Stay vigilant against the "Macao Spending Rewards" lucky draw SMS scam to avoid personal and credit card information theft

MACAU, October 16 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) found out that scammers had been randomly sending phishing text messages to residents under the guise of "Macao Spending Rewards." These SMS entice residents to click the embedded links by falsely alleging that recipients can enter a lucky draw. The link leads to a webpage that impersonates the “Macao Spending Rewards” website. The site claims the victim has won a prize and requests them to enter personal and credit card information. The information extracted is then used to conduct unauthorized transactions, resulting in financial losses for the victims.

The Anti-Fraud Coordination Center of the Judiciary Police advises the public to: