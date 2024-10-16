Stay vigilant against the "Macao Spending Rewards" lucky draw SMS scam to avoid personal and credit card information theft
MACAU, October 16 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) found out that scammers had been randomly sending phishing text messages to residents under the guise of "Macao Spending Rewards." These SMS entice residents to click the embedded links by falsely alleging that recipients can enter a lucky draw. The link leads to a webpage that impersonates the “Macao Spending Rewards” website. The site claims the victim has won a prize and requests them to enter personal and credit card information. The information extracted is then used to conduct unauthorized transactions, resulting in financial losses for the victims.
The Anti-Fraud Coordination Center of the Judiciary Police advises the public to:
- Never click unknown links in SMS, regardless of the sender. When in doubt, contact the relevant institutions for more information.
- If you are required to input personal, bank account, or credit card details, please verify the website's authenticity.
- If you have any suspicion of fraud, please use PJ’s “Anti-Fraud Program” to check the scam risk index, or call the Judiciary Police’s anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 88007777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.
