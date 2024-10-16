Lifeist Announces Conclusion of Consulting Agreement with Singular Narrative Management Ltd.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to support wellness in innovative ways, today announced the termination of its consulting agreement with Singular Narrative Management Ltd. ("Singular") effective October 31, 2024. Singular will continue to provide its services under the consulting agreement until such time. The parties mutually agreed to terminate the agreement, originally announced on June 30, 2023, and renewed effective August 1, 2024 as Singular’s mandate under the agreement will be completed by October 31, 2024.

The agreement with Singular has provided strategic business consulting, product development, and brand marketing services to Lifeist and its operating divisions during a critical period of time for the Company. Over the term of the contract, Singular has worked closely with the Company to support various business initiatives, including new product launches and existing marketing strategies. Lifeist extends its gratitude to the team at Singular for their contributions.

"While the engagement with Singular has provided important insights and value, Lifeist looks forward to the next phase of focus and growth," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. "We thank the team at Singular for their services during this important time for the Company."

The termination of the Singular contract reflects Lifeist’s ongoing commitment to allocating resources effectively to initiatives that drive long-term growth. By focusing on Mikra and ensuring that all partnerships are aligned with its strategic goals, the Company is better positioned to capitalize on market opportunities in the health and wellness sector. This move strengthens Lifeist’s ability to pursue future growth opportunities within its primary business unit.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to develop innovative products, support human wellness and transform lives. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc., a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.