Cognitive Analytics Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 37.1%

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cognitive analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.1 billion in 2023 to $9.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction strategies, talent retention and optimization, operational efficiency, big data proliferation, business intelligence evolution.

The cognitive analytics global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cloud-based solutions, data privacy and governance, cost-saving opportunities, talent and workforce analytics, regulatory requirements, predictive analytics demand. Major trends in the forecast period include ai and ml advancements, industry-specific adoption, real-time decision-making, personalization and customer insights, iot integration.

The growing usage of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive analytics market going forward. Cloud computing has emerged as a powerful influence in recent years. It handle massive amounts of data while also allowing for global deployment, allowing firms to develop more inventive and dynamic working methods. Internet-connected devices enable people to access servers, storage, data, software, and other resources. Cloud technologies allow cognitive analytics to securely store and share these new and innovative data, applications, and APIs.

Key players in the cognitive analytics market include International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Technologies Private Limited, Intel Corporation, Ipsoft Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Oyj, Oracle Corp., Persado Uk Ltd., Statistical Analysis Systems, Sinequa Co., Tech Mahindra Pvt. Ltd., Alteryx LLC, Ayasdi Inc., Cognitives Group Ltd., CognitiveScale Inc., Databricks Inc., DataRobot Inc., Expert System Ltd., Google LLC, Indico Data Solutions Inc., Informatica Inc., Kensho Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Narrative Science Inc., Numenta Inc., Qlik Tech Inc., RapidMiner Inc., SAP SE, Sisense Ltd., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., The Information Bus Company.

Major companies operating in the cognitive analytics market are developing innovative products such as automation platforms to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An automation platform is an extensive software solution created to simplify and oversee diverse automated processes within an organization.

1) By Component: Tools, Services

2) By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Technology Snapshot

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Risk Management, Customer Analysis and Personalization, Sales and Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Application

5) By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

North America was the largest region in the cognitive analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cognitive analytics global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cognitive analytics refers to an analytical strategy used to identify business possibilities, assess new trends, streamline procedures, lower risk, adjust to changing circumstances, and address urgent process-related problems immediately. The primary purpose of cognitive analytics is to provide an intelligent technology analysis that incorporates a variety of analytic methods to examine massive data sets and provide unstructured data structures.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cognitive analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cognitive analytics market size, cognitive analytics market drivers and trends, cognitive analytics market major players, cognitive analytics competitors' revenues, cognitive analytics market positioning, and cognitive analytics market growth across geographies. The cognitive analytics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

