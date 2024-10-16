Airport Ground Handling Market 2024 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032

Airport Ground Handling Market - By service, the cargo handling segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The airport ground handling market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global airport ground handling industry generated $31.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $76.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.The growth of the global airport ground handling market is driven by factors such as Rise in air traffic, increasing construction, modernization, expansion projects of airports, and growth in e-commerce. However, high capital costs and rigorous rules and regulations hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, expansion of alternative power sources, and development of lithium-ion batteries, technical advancements and expanding environmental sustainability measures are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the airport ground handling market during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on the airport, the international segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rise in globalization regarding international travel.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in investment in developing airport infrastructure and surge in air travel in the region.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on provider, the independent segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global airport ground handling market revenue. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in technology adoption and innovation by independent providers to improve the efficiency and accuracy of ground handling services.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy service, the cargo handling segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By airport, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By provider, the independent segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Fraport AGQatar AirwaysSATS LtdAviapartnerSwissport International AGThe Emirates GroupFlughafen München GmbHMenzies Aviation LimitedCelebi AviationAOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airport ground handling market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing airport ground handling market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the airport ground handling market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airport ground handling market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/missile-defense-systems-market-A11299

