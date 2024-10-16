Changes to the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of the PRFoods Group

AS PRFoods announces that Aavo Kokk has submitted his resignation from the position of a member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods, effective from October 21, 2024. Aavo Kokk will also step dwown as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The company would like to express their gratitude to Aavo for his dedication and contributions during his tenure.

Kristjan Kotkas

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.