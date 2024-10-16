Sofema Online Sees Remarkable 134% Growth in Aviation Training Enrolments Over Three Years

SOL Growth

Over the past three years, Sofema Online (SOL) has established itself as a leading global provider of EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational training

SOFIA, BULGARIA, BULGARIA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a 134% surge in enrolments over three years, Sofema Online is meeting the increased demand for regulatory and vocational training in a highly regulated and competitive industry.Enrolment Growth Highlights:>> September 2022 (Year 1): 1,745 enrolments>> September 2023 (Year 2): 2,292 enrolments (+31.3%)>> September 2024 (Year 3): 4,096 enrolments (+78.7%)Key Drivers of Growth:Comprehensive Course Catalogue: With over 400 specialized online courses , SOL covers a broad spectrum of aviation sectors, including regulatory compliance, safety, maintenance, and operations.Expert-Driven Content: Courses are designed by industry experts and regularly updated to reflect current international standards, ensuring ongoing relevance and compliance.Flexibility: Learners can study at their own pace, from any location, at any time—allowing training to fit around professional commitments.Cost-Effective Learning: SOL provides an alternative to traditional in-person training, with no travel costs and lower course fees.Accredited Certifications: EASA-compliant certifications validate expertise and demonstrate adherence to industry standards.Corporate Solutions: Tailored packages are available for businesses, including group enrollments, special rates, and customized training solutions.Enhanced User Experience: A user-friendly platform with personalized dashboards ensures smooth navigation and easy access to course materials.Sofema Online continues to expand its offerings and deliver impactful training solutions to meet the evolving needs of aviation professionals.For more information - team@sassofia.com

