Confectionery Ingredients Global Market 2024 To Reach $107.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The confectionery ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $77.09 billion in 2023 to $82.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of taste, expansion of retail channels, marketing and branding strategies, demand for novelty and specialty products, consumer desire for texture varieties, rise in disposable income.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Confectionery Ingredients Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The confectionery ingredients global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $107.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to packaging innovations, focus on health and wellness, reduced sugar and sugar alternatives, expansion of premium and artisanal segments, globalization of flavor profiles, clean label preferences. Major trends in the forecast period include innovation in product formulations, technological advancements in processing, digitalization in marketing, customization and personalization, innovative flavors and combinations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Confectionery Ingredients Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8884&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Confectionery Ingredients Market

The rising consumption of confectionery goods is driving the market. The confectionery goods include sweet foods and consumables, such as baked goods and sweets. The increasing demand for gourmet products and changing food habits are leading to a rise in confectionery products. Confectionery ingredients are used in making confectionery products.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/confectionery-ingredients-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Confectionery Ingredients Market Share?

Key players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group plc, Arla Foods amba, Tate & Lyle plc, Olam International Ltd., Barry Callebaut AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM NV, AAK AB, Döhler GmbH, Brisan Group, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., The Hershey Company, Nestlé SA, Ferrero SpA, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Perfetti Van Melle SpA, Haribo GmbH & Co. KG, The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., The Kellogg Company, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC, Ferrara Candy Company, Jelly Belly Candy Company, FrieslandCampina Kievit BV, Symrise AG, Givaudan SA.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Confectionery Ingredients Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the confectionery ingredients market are launching organic products such as Organic Whole Milk Powder to gain a competitive edge in the market. The product is Ecocert certified, sourced exclusively from French dairy farms adhering to strict organic specifications.

How Is The Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa and Chocolate, Emulsifiers, Sweetners, Oil and Shortening, Flavoring Ingredients, Other Types

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Form: Dry Form, Liquid Form

4) By Application: Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Chewing Gums, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Confectionery Ingredients Market

Europe was the largest region in the confectionery ingredients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the confectionery ingredients global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Confectionery Ingredients Market Definition

Confectionery ingredients refer to items used in making confectionery products. Various sweet foods and consumables, such as baked goods and sweets, are referred to as confectionery.

Confectionery Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global confectionery ingredients market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Confectionery Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on confectionery ingredients market size, confectionery ingredients market drivers and trends, confectionery ingredients market major players, confectionery ingredients competitors' revenues, confectionery ingredients market positioning, and confectionery ingredients market growth across geographies. The confectionery ingredients global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

