Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Bolstering Blood Screening Market at 8.50% CAGR by 2031

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Blood Screening Market size was valued at USD 3.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.33 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is driven by increasing incidence of the diseases such as HIV, syphilis, syphilis, hemophilia, cancer and other blood related diseases. Serology tests detect the presence of specific antibodies. These tests detect various infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis. Molecular tests detect the presence of DNA or RNA from a particular pathogen. Cytology measures the number of certain substances in the blood. This test can detect a variety of the diseases, including diabetes, kidney disease and liver disease.

Future Impact in the Next 4-5 Years Accelerated Growth through Technological Advancements

These innovations are expected to drive significant growth in the blood screening market over the next 4-5 years due to the use of advanced testing technologies such as nucleic acid testing (NAT), the next generation sequencing (NGS), and AI-based diagnostics. Detection of the infectious diseases, genetic diseases and chronic diseases will be facilitated, improving the accuracy and speed of blood testing protocols. Furthermore, healthcare growing awareness and government policies to ensure safe blood transfusions will further expand the market. However, challenges such as the high cost of advanced technology and regulatory barriers can hinder immediate growth in some areas.

Long-Term Impact in the Next 10 Years a Shift Towards Personalized and Preventive Healthcare

Over the next decade, the blood screening market will continue to move toward highly personalized preventive healthcare. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as CRISPR-based diagnostics and liquid biopsies will transform early diagnosis and testing for many conditions. Also, automation and AI-powered machines will become standard in hematology labs, increasing efficiency and reducing human error. In the long term, the market will play an important role in the global shift towards precision medicine, with blood tests becoming an integral part of routine health checks and disease prevention strategies.

In June 2024, Illumina Inc. successfully combined its latest product, XLEAP-SBS, with all reagents for its NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) equipment.

In February 2024, Dyadic International Inc. together with Cygnus Technologies, a division of Maravai LifeSciences quantified the Host Cell Proteins (HCP) of C1-patented cells. Cygnus developed the C1 HCP ELISA Kit, which will be offered with Cygnus to both customers.

Blood Screening Market Segmental Analysis:

A. Product & Service

1. Reagents & Kits [NAT Reagents & Kits, ELISA Reagents & Kits, Other Reagents & Kits]

2. Instruments [Rental Purchase, Outright Purchase], Software & Services

B. Technology

1. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) [Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

2. Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)]

3. Serology/Immunoassay [Chemiluminescent Immunoassays (CLIA)

4. Fluorescent Immunoassays (FIA), Colorimetric Immunoassays/ELISA (CI/ELISA)]

5. Rapid Tests

6. Western Blot Assays

7. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

C. End User

1. Hospitals & Clinics

2. Diagnostic Centres

3. Blood Banks

Top Player’s Company Profiles in Blood Screening Market

• Abbott Laboratories (USA)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

• Hologic, Inc. (USA)

• Immucor, Inc. (USA)

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (USA)

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (USA)

• Quotient Limited (UK)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

• Danaher Corporation (USA)

• Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc. (USA)

• Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

• Luminex Corporation (USA)

• Natera, Inc. (USA)

• Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

• Promega Corporation (USA)

Future-Proofing Healthcare with Advanced Blood Screening Technologies

The blood screening market is on the rise, driven by advances in diagnostic testing, increasing demand for safer blood transfusions, and increasing awareness of infectious diseases and results. The market is poised for further exponential growth with continuous innovation in molecular diagnostics and adoption of automated blood testing systems. Global pressure for early diagnosis, coupled with legal aid, will play an important role in shaping its future. As healthcare systems around the world emphasize better testing methods, new technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and artificial intelligence testing. Greater integration of automation, precision medicine and testing techniques will redefine how blood is tested, ensuring fast and accurate results but high cost and availability remain key challenges in developing communities.

