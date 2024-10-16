Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 19.65 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is set to soar from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 19.65 billion by 2031, with a strong CAGR of 7.32%!

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sleep apnea devices market is projected to grow at a speedy pace due to the growing awareness of sleep disorders, technological improvements in associated devices, and rising obesity cases. The prominent devices available in the market include oral appliances, continuous positive airway pressure equipment, and implantable devices. The market is projected to be driven by the increasing shift towards digital health solutions, homecare products, and improving patient monitoring and compliance. In 2022, the global sleep apnea devices market size was estimated at $ 4.5 billion.

Key Market Trends Include Integration of Telehealth and Use of Minimally Invasive Alternatives

Increasing adoption and use of telemedicine for remote consultation and monitoring notably offer better accessibility to patients. The development of linked or connected devices with applications for therapy adherence and sleep pattern tracking is also trending in the market. With the growing awareness among patients and a large population for effective devices, personalized treatments are also demanded, like custom-fitted oral devices. Surgical interventions and implantable devices are also witnessing significant growth.

Improvements in Technologies and Growth of Telehealth to Spur Growth over 4-5 years

In the next 5 years, the market will witness more developments in technologically improved wearable devices that will effectively monitor patient’s sleep and offer feedback on apnea conditions in real-time. These wearables and other solutions will witness heavy use of artificial intelligence for predictive analytics and customized therapy advises to forecast patient requirements. Moreover, continuous growth of telemedicine platforms for remote consultations and monitoring will streamline accessibility for patients.

Improvements in Oral Appliances and Availability of Smart CPAP Devices Are Key Market Developments

The recent developments in sleep apnea devices include the development of portable CPAP devices, introduction of more smart CPAP equipment, and oral devices. Producers are actively offering more travel-friendly and compact CPAP devices equipped with batteries to be used anywhere. Smart devices are today integrated with connectivity and sensors that deliver data adjustments and tracking in real-time. Moreover, improvements are made in customized oral instruments that are comparatively more effective and comfortable in moderate and mild cases.

Implantable and Wearable Solutions and Standardization in Telehealth to Rise over Next 10 years

The rise of implantable devices and non-invasive solutions to gain more prominence in the next 10 years. These devices effectively and accurately monitor sleep patterns without disturbing sleep. Also, the home automation systems are actively integrated with better connectivity solutions for optimized sleep environments and offer automatic settings depending on patients’ sleep data. The future of telehealth will witness more developments to offer a more standardized practice for managing and monitoring sleep apnea, offering remote access to professionals and unbroken care.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmental Analysis:

A. Type

1. Therapeutic Devices (PAP Devices [CPAP Devices, APAP Devices, BPAP Devices], Facial Interfaces [Masks {Full-face Masks, Nasal Pillow Masks, Nasal Masks}, Cushions], Accessories [Humidifiers Accessories, Power Accessories, Transportation Accessories, Communication Accessories, Chin Restraints, Other Accessories], Oral Appliances [Mandibular Advancement Devices, Tongue-retaining Devices, Daytime-Nighttime Appliances, Other Therapeutic Devices])

2. Diagnostic Devices (PSG Devices [Abulatory PSG Devices, Clinical PSG Devices], Home Sleep Testing Devices, Oximeters [Fingertip Oximeters, Handheld Oximeters, Wrist-worn Oximeters, Tabletop Oximeters], Actigraphy Systems, Sleep Screening Devices)

B. End User

1. Sleep Laboratories

2. Clinics

3. Hospitals

C. Age Group

1. Below 40 Years

2. 40-60 Years

3. Above 60 Years

D. Gender

1. Male Patients

2. Female Patients

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In February 2024: ResMed launched its recent addition to its product line, declaring the introduction of AirCurve 11 device, a novel bi-level respiratory-aid device. This will assist physicians to treat their sleep apnea patients afar the dominating Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) equipment.

In April 2024: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited lately declared the introduction of the improved nasal mask, named AutoFit™ mask in the United States for treating (OSA) obstructive sleep apnea. The newly launched mask has the easiest setup, allowing users to cover their faces and adjust using a single touch.

In August 2024: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. receives approval for its OSA neurostimulator therapy. The company aims to begin the soft launch of this solution by the end of 2024 and full-fledged launch in 2025. This solution will help OSA patients get implant that will offer pulses to move tongue every time the patient breathes.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Top Player's Company Profiles

• ResMed

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

• Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

• SomnoMed

• Oventus Medical

• Compumedics Limited

• Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

• Braebon Medical Corporation

• Whole You, Inc.

• Panthera Dental

• Myerson LLC

• ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

• Nidek Medical India

• TOMED GmbH

• LivaNova

• Invacare Corporation

• MPowrx Health & Wellness

Efforts for Patient-Centric Approaches to Help More Improved Outcomes for Sleep Apnea Patients

Technological advancements have transformed the treatment and diagnosis of sleep apnea. These improvements offer a broader range of options to manage their illnesses. From improved oral devices to wearables, these innovations are enhancing the effectiveness of treatments, patient compliance, and patient comfort. Patient-centric approaches are also needed for better patient outcomes. This will improve a patient’s quality of life for sleep apnea. The future holds more promising innovations in the sleep medications department as technologies evolve.

