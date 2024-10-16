Site-Specific Artwork by Artist Gordon Huether, ‘The Rooster and the Egg” Unveiled at Culinary Institute of America

'The Rooster and the Egg' artwork by Gordon Huether was unveiled at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Pak NY.

Seven-foot artwork marks gateway to CIA’s 170-acre Hyde Park, NY campus overlooking the Hudson River

The patined bronze “The Rooster and The Egg” is a guardian of the gateway to CIA's campus as a special place dedicated to food and nutrition.” — Gordon Huether

HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) yesterday unveiled “ The Rooster and The Egg ,” a seven-foot-high site-specific artwork by Gordon Huether now perched at the gateway to the 170-acre main campus of the world’s premier culinary college. This is Huether’s third piece for the CIA, after his 2017 creations of “Is that Bob and Margrit” honoring the legendary Mondavi couple sitting atop the CIA campus at Copia in the Napa Valley, along with the 18-foot tall “Fork” sculpture that sits outside its main entrance. The installations have become a must-capture photo memory for locals and visitors alike.According to artist Huether, the symbolism of the patined bronze “The Rooster and The Egg” is multi-faceted: It is a guardian of the gateway to campus as a special place dedicated to food and nutrition; the rooster is nature’s alarm clock and reminds us that each new day is full of promise; in French cuisine, the rooster is the star of Coq au Vin, one of France’s classic recipes; and in the Chinese practice of feng shui, the rooster is an auspicious symbol with connotations of prosperity, good luck, and career protection. The trio of rooster, egg and nest measures 7 feet from nest to wingtips. The Unadorned, the gate’s central pier, is an impressive 12-feet 10-inches, and with the addition of the sculpture, makes for a striking addition to the campus’s entrance, 1946 Campus Drive.“It's also a humorous spin on the age old question, Which came first: the chicken or the egg?,” said Huether. “And there’s a paradox here with the egg being much larger than the rooster.”The CIA’s New York campus was noted as one of the “56 Prettiest College Campuses in America” by Condé Nast Traveler. The CIA also has campuses in St. Helena, CA, San Antonio, TX, and Singapore.About the Culinary Institute of AmericaFounded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor’s, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu About Gordon Huether StudioGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com

