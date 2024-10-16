DNA And Gene Chip Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

DNA And Gene Chip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dna and gene chip market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dna and gene chip market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.38 billion in 2023 to $8.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to genomic research advancements, rise of personalized medicine, human genome project milestones, drug discovery and development, disease biomarker identification.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global DNA And Gene Chip Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dna and gene chip market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in precision medicine, expansion of biomarker discovery, growth of personalized therapeutics, application in cancer research, increasing research funding. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, product innovations, regulatory framework and compliance, focus on rare diseases, continuous reduction in costs.

Growth Driver Of The DNA And Gene Chip Market

The rising demand for early cancer detection is significantly contributing to the growth of the DNA and gene market. Cancer is a broad class of conditions that can develop in practically any organ or tissue of the body when aberrant cells multiply uncontrollably, cross normal cell boundaries to invade nearby organs, and spread to other regions of the body. DNA and gene chips are used to measure gene expression patterns, determine the genetic and epigenetic landscape, and measure genomic regulatory elements bound by cancer transcription factors in cancerous cells.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The DNA And Gene Chip Market Share?

Key players in the market include PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., bioMérieux SA, Applied Microarrays Inc., Biometrix Technology Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Affymetrix Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Eurofins MWG Operon LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Arrayit Corporation, BioChain Institute Inc., Cepheid, Clontech Laboratories Inc., Eppendorf AG, Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Genisphere LLC, Gyros Protein Technologies AB, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, LC Sciences, Luminex Corporation

What Are The Dominant Trends In DNA And Gene Chip Market Growth?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the DNA and gene chip market. Many companies operating in this sector looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the DNA and gene chip market.

How Is The Global DNA And Gene Chip Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA), Complementary DNA (c-DNA), Other Types

2) By Application: Cancer Diagnostics, Gene Expression, Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics, Other Applications

3) By End User: Academic And Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The DNA And Gene Chip Market

North America was the largest region in the DNA and gene chip market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dna and gene chip market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



DNA And Gene Chip Market Definition

A DNA and gene chip is a microchip that contains microscopic DNA probes attached to a solid surface that can identify DNA from test samples and make up half of the DNA double helix. If the test sample of DNA has the mutation, then the DNA will not bind properly to the sequence on the chip. The DNA and gene chip is used to measure the expression levels of genes or to ascertain whether a particular person's DNA has mutations in genes which are variations in DNA which can cause ailments.



