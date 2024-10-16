Reggae Artist "Jah9" Teaches Wellness at Zen Retreat "Zenbo Seinei" in First Japan Tour

Jah9 will bring her unique blend of music and yoga to Zenbo Seinei as a special guest instructor.

"Jah9 x ZEN Stay - YOD New Moon Retreat Program" to be held November 1st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen retreat facility Zenbo Seinei, located in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, has announced that reggae artist and wellness advocate Jah9 will be hosting an overnight retreat event, "Jah9 x ZEN Stay - YOD New Moon Retreat Program" at Zenbo Seinei from November 1st (Friday) to November 2nd (Saturday), as part of her first ever Japan tour. This event marks the first such retreat in Japan for the musical artist and yoga teacher, who has previously held yoga retreats across the world.

The event invites guest instructor Jah9, a leading figure of the reggae revival movement which has been gaining momentum since the late 2010s, to share her message and spirituality from the perspective of a wellness advocate and cultural ambassador.

Based on the yoga instruction philosophy of "Yoga on Dub" practiced by Jah9, the event will include pranayama breathing exercises to calm the mind and deepen one's connection with the body, as well as "intention-setting sessions" using notes to reflect on one's intentions, promote spiritual growth and self-inquiry, and increase awareness of one's own goals, helping participants to harmonize the body and mind and promote self-confidence.

The "New Moon Yoga on Dub Session" will be held in the tranquil stillness of Awaji Island's nighttime, using the energy of the moon to calm the body and mind and promote inner tranquility, and will feature special yoga asanas and meditation to celebrate the new moon, accompanied by "dub music", a musical style born in Jamaica. The following morning, guests will cleanse the mind by wiping the 100-meter open-air wooden deck of Zenbo Seinei, followed by an "asana flow" yoga session with uplifting dub rhythms to prepare the energy for the day ahead.

The collaborative event between the zen retreat facility Zenbo Seinei and musical artist Jah9 promises a unique wellness experience filled with music in the heart of the vast nature of Awaji Island.

■ Overview: "Jah9 x ZEN Stay - YOD New Moon Retreat Program" at Zenbo Seinei

Date: Friday, November 1st to Saturday, November 2nd (two days, one night)

Times: Check-in at 4:00 p.m., check-out at 10:00 a.m.

Price: 48,000 yen per person (tax included)

Program:

― DAY 1 ―

4:00 p.m. - Check-in

4:30 p.m. - Welcome ceremony

5;00 p.m. - Breathwork and intention-setting session

6:30 p.m. - Dinner - "Zenbo Cuisine"

8:00 p.m. - New Moon Yoga on Dub Session

9:30 p.m. - Free time

Midnight - Lights out

― DAY 2 ―

6:30 a.m. - Wake up chime

6:45 a.m. - Zen cleansing (samu)

7:00 a.m. - Sunrise Yoga on Dub Session

8:30 a.m. - Breakfast - "Zenbo Cuisine"

10:00 a.m. - Check-out

Reservation: https://zenbo-seinei.com/en/zenstayplan/jah9xzenstay/

What to Bring: Yoga attire, notebook and pen for journaling, reusable water bottle

Preparation: Participants are asked to reflect on personal goals or areas of life they would like to nurture during the new moon, prior to participating.

Notes: - Guests are asked to prepare comfortable clothing

- Loungewear and bathrobes are note provided

- This program will be conducted in English, with Japanese interpretation available

Homepage: https://zenbo-seinei.com/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zenbo_seinei/

Inquiries: TEL +81 (0)799-70-9087

◆ About Jah9

Jah9 is a reggae artist, yoga instructor, and activist from Jamaica. With a base in roots and reggae music but incorporating elements of jazz and soul, Jah9 is known for her deep lyrics on spirituality and social justice. She gained intentional renown for her unique style following her 2013 debut album "New Name". Jah9 is also a yoga instructor who promotes "Yoga on Dub", a fusion of music and yoga, holding workshops around the world on balancing the body and mind. She is also involved in various activist causes to raise social awareness of women's rights and environmental issues.

