48 New Faculty Bring Diverse Experience as Gonzaga Enters 2024-25 ...

Gonzaga enters the 2024-25 academic year with a warm welcome to 48 new professors, including two Fulbright scholars.

Interim Provost Mia Bertagnolli states she is pleased to “support our newest faculty as they bring their energy, ideas, and expertise to our community and collaborate with colleagues to promote the success of our students.”

Reflecting the university's breadth of academic programs, these faculty bring expertise in an array of disciplines, including political communications, enzyme function, identity formation, post-modern dance and American jazz, criminology, retail operations, neurodevelopmental assessment and surgical nursing. Find out more about our new professors at the links below.

College of Arts and Sciences

Kathleen Arnold, Lecturer, Psychology -- Ph.D., DePaul University. Certified professional coach and expert in personality and individual differences. See faculty profile.

Katie Brandi, Lecturer, Sociology/Criminology -- M.A., San Diego State University. See faculty profile.

Gregory Collinge, Lecturer, Chemistry/Biochemistry -- Ph.D., Washington State University. See faculty profile.

Laurie Dubois, Instructor, Modern Languages and Literature -- Ph.D., The Pennsylvania State University, 2024.

Renee Geck, Assistant Professor, Biology -- Ph.D., Harvard University. Expertise in cell signaling, metabolism, and the effects of genetic variation on enzyme function. See faculty profile.

Daphne Gershon, Lecturer, Communications Studies -- Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison. Research interests center around TV representations of gender and sexuality, and the ways in which TV texts are transforming in the digital age. See faculty profile.

Timothy Guasco, Professor, Chemistry/Biochemistry -- Ph.D., Yale University. See faculty profile.

Cynthia Gutierrez, Assistant Professor, Theatre and Dance -- Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Specialist in teaching and creative research in both contemporary post-modern dance and American concert jazz technique. See faculty profile.

Daniel "Dejay" Hodge, Lecturer, Critical Race and Ethic Studies -- Ph.D., University of California, Irvine. Research focuses on the historical and contemporary development of community liberation schools throughout the African and Indigenous Diaspora. See faculty profile.

Alana Inlow, Assistant Professor, Sociology/Criminology -- Ph.D., Washington State University. See faculty profile.

Sarah Kersey, Lecturer, English -- M.F.A., Eastern Washington University. See faculty profile.

Mary C. Koch (Mary Kate), Assistant Professor, Psychology -- Ph.D., Cornell University. See faculty profile.

Pamela Minty, Assistant Professor, Integrated Media -- M.F.A., Portland State University. See faculty profile.

Madhura Nadarajah, Lecturer, English -- M.A., University of Oregon. Research uses a cultural rhetoric framework to analyze how informally represented communities use storytelling as a form of critical literacy. See faculty profile.

Lydia Pazienza, Assistant Professor, Chemistry/Biochemistry -- Ph.D., Harvard University. Expertise and research experience in RNA and its relation to early life and metabolism. See faculty profile.

Ron Prindle, Lecturer of Integrated Media -- Ph.D., Gonzaga University, 2005. Expertise in public relations for federal, state, higher education, and nonprofit organizations. See faculty profile.

Christiane Schwarz, Instructor, Sociology/Criminology -- M.Sc., Rutgers University-Newark. Expertise in the criminal and secondary stigmatization of formerly incarcerated persons and their loved ones in the UK and USA. See faculty profile.

Maurizio Scontrino, Lecturer, Modern Languages and Literature -- Ph.D., University of Toronto. See faculty profile.

Lars Stoltzfus, Lecturer, Communication Studies -- Ph.D., Pennsylvania State University. Research focuses on how power and mediated experiences impact and are impacted by identity formation. See faculty profile.

Sharon Veerayah-McGregor, Lecturer, Mathematics -- Ph.D., Washington State University. See faculty profile.

School of Business Administration

Joo Hyung Ha, Associate Professor, Accounting -- Ph.D., Oklahoma State University. Expertise in the impact of accounting information on capital markets, examining themes such as the information environment and financial decisions, corporate governance and risk management, market dynamics and investor behavior, and financial reporting and decision usefulness. See faculty profile.

Magdana Kondaridze, Instructor, Economics -- Ph.D., Washington State University. Expertise in international trade, agricultural economics, market power, price discrimination, firm and consumer behavior, consumer economics, econometrics. See faculty profile.

Stephanie A. Van Dellen, Assistant Professor, Management -- Ph.D., University of San Diego. Focus in management education as well as improving workplaces through use of technology and leadership. See faculty profile.

Zijian "Jacob" Zeng, Assistant Professor, Operations Management -- Ph.D., The University of Texas at Austin. Research interests include emerging technologies, sustainability, and retail operations. See faculty profile.

School of Education

Jamie Bartlett, Lecturer, Kinesiology and Sport Management -- Ph.D., University of Colorado. Expertise in biomechanics, locomotion, sports nutrition, business management, LGBTQ+, gender and sports, amputee athletes, brain injury, and performance. See faculty profile.

Maggie Cox, Assistant Professor, School of Psychology -- M.S., University of Oregon. Expertise in school-based mental health across multi-tiered systems, comprehensive psycho-educational and neuro-developmental assessment in school and clinical settings. See faculty profile.

John Gallo, Assistant Professor, School of Psychology -- M.S., University of Oregon. Expertise in creating supportive and equity-oriented school environments (RTI/PBIS) curriculum-based measurement, and school climate. See faculty profile.

Tianzhi "Terrance" Zhang, Instructor, Teacher Education -- Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh. Expertise in second language acquisition, second language writing, classroom discourse, language teacher training, and education technology. See faculty profile.

School of Engineering

Brooke Colburn, Lecturer, Engineering Management -- M.S., Stanford University. Industry experience ranges from aerospace to autonomous vehicle engineering management. See faculty profile.

Anbara Lutfullaeva, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering -- Ph.D., Ohio University. Expertise in hydrodynamic thrust bearings experimental analysis. Other research interests are vibration analysis including flow-induced vibration, and dampening. See faculty profile.

School of Health Sciences

Lindsey Anagnostopoulos, Lecturer, Nursing -- M.S.N., Seattle University. Expertise in nursing education, post-graduate training, and community health. See faculty profile.

Aubree Argyle, Lecturer, Nursing -- Ph.D., Gonzaga University. Expertise in family nurse practitioning. See faculty profile.

Christina Brumley, Lecturer, Nursing -- Ph.D., Washington State University. Expertise in maternal/newborn and pediatric nursing with a research focus on perinatal substance use. See faculty profile.

Kristy Gonder, Assistant Professor, Nursing -- Ph.D., Idaho State University. Primary research area of adult congenital heart disease. See faculty profile.

Sarah Matousek, Assistant Professor of Public Health -- Ph.D., University of Rochester, 2010. See faculty profile.

Alex Miller, Lecturer, Human Physiology -- Ph.D., Colorado State University. Expertise includes the role of adrenal glucocorticoids in the entrainment of circadian rhythms of dendritic remodeling in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex. See faculty profile.

Mikale Nowak, Lecturer, Nursing -- D.N.P., Gonzaga University. Experience ranges form psychiatric to forensic to surgical nursing. See faculty profile.

Molly Parker, Lecturer, Nursing -- Ph.D., Washington State University. Expertise in areas including Nursing Fundamentals and Contemporary Healthcare Environments. See faculty profile.

Julie Thompson, Lecturer, Nursing -- D.N.P., Vanderbilt University. Expertise in emergency trauma nursing and nursing education. See faculty profile.

Ryan Townsend, Lecturer, Nursing -- M.S.N., Washington State University. Expertise in psychiatric nursing. See faculty profile.

School of Law

Kristina Campbell, Professor, Law -- J.D., University of Notre Dame Law School. Expertise in immigration law and research. See faculty profile.

George Critchlow, Distinguished Visiting Professor, Law -- J.D., Gonzaga University. Focus on fairness equal opportunity, and civil liberty in research and publication. See faculty profile.

Erica Goldberg, Professor, Law -- J.D., Stanford University. Research aims to harmonize civil duties with civil liberties in a non-partisan way. See faculty profile.

Melissa Kilmer, Visiting Assistant Professor, Law -- J.D., DePaul University. Expertise in family law. See faculty profile.

Abraham Ritter, Visiting Assistant Professor, Law -- J.D., University of Colorado Law School. Interests include behavioral legal ethics, systems and practices in criminal courts, and experiential learning pedagogy. See faculty profile.

Military Science

LTC Michael S. Omodt, Professor of Military Science -- MA Military Studies, Command and General Staff College. See faculty profile.

MSG Roy L. Silva, Senior Military Science Instructor. See profile.