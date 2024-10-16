OmniPeace Foundation Presents the Launch of Global Music Box at Dolores Richardson Elementary School

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where arts education is increasingly overlooked, OmniPeace Foundation, in collaboration with EKC PR, is reigniting the role of music in schools with the launch of Global Music Box on October 29, 2024, at Dolores Richardson Elementary School in Inglewood, CA.

This revolutionary "music school in a box" is designed to transform the future of music education and promote mental health and well-being for children worldwide. By bringing the soul back into schools and restoring the heartbeat of education, this initiative aims to create a lasting impact on students' emotional, cognitive, and social development.

The event will feature an interactive musical experience, including a drum circle led by renowned percussionist Norm Jones, and will also unveil a classroom transformed into a music space equipped with musical instruments, a comprehensive curriculum, and an online teacher training platform. The event will be filmed to capture the momentous occasion for an upcoming OmniPeace documentary, inspiring the future expansion of the Global Music Box initiative.

“Our goal is to transition from building primary schools and music schools in Africa to integrating music programs into schools in our own backyard through Global Music Box. We will begin in Los Angeles and eventually reach schools worldwide,” said Mary Fanaro, Founder and CEO of OmniPeace Foundation. “Global Music Box will not only inspire a nation through the transformative power of music but also present a bold new vision of a world where music is an integral part of every child’s life.”

Derek Richardson, who has been a passionate advocate for improving education and supporting the school, will be honored at the event. Local officials, VIPs, and 70 students will participate in the drum circle, highlighting the profound impact music can have on both community and education.

Event Details:

Date: October 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Dolores Richardson Elementary School, 8420 Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305

OmniPeace Foundation has already built seven primary schools and two music schools in Africa. With the launch of Global Music Box, they aim to replicate the success of these projects in the U.S., empowering youth and reshaping education through music.

For interviews with Mary Fanaro and/or Derek Richardson, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or eileen@ekcpr.com.

