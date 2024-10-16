Givzey Exceeds $200M in Gifts Under Management on Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform

Givzey Surpasses $200M in Gifts Managed on Intelligent Gift Documentation Platform Givzey - Fundraising's First End-to-End Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform

Givzey today announced it has surpassed $200 Million in gifts under management on fundraising’s first Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform.

Multi-year giving strategies address donor retention, elevate the donor experience, and immediately increase bookable revenue, changing how nonprofits can plan for capital campaigns and their future.” — Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Givzey , the leading inventor of bleeding edge technology driving innovation and growth in the nonprofit sector, today announced it has now surpassed $200 Million in gift agreements under management on fundraising’s first Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform. This significant milestone continues the explosive growth and widespread adoption of gift documentation management for nonprofit organizations.The growth of gifts managed on Givzey’s Intelligent Gift Documentation Management platform comes as an unprecedented number of fundraising leaders adopt multi-year giving strategies to retain donors and revitalize planned and major gift pipelines. Additionally, as leaders in advancement services seek digital transformations that make the giving process more efficient and increase overall giving, Givzey’s Automated Pledge Reminders unlock and scale pledge strategies once reserved for only the highest levels of giving.“Adopting and encouraging multi-year solicitations has become a core strategy for nonprofit leadership. The reasons behind this movement are critical to securing the financial and reputational stability nonprofits need to achieve in our evolving economy,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey. “Multi-year giving strategies address donor retention, elevate the donor experience, and immediately increase bookable revenue – which fundamentally changes the way organizations can plan for capital campaigns and their future.”“At Boise State, we're moving to a multi-year commitment strategy to increase impact, help with budget planning, and to create a more sustainable culture of philanthropy. We could not execute this strategy at such a high level or with such a broad reach without the Givzey platform,” said Bryan Beals, Associate Athletic Director, Development, Boise State University Athletics.Intelligent Gift Documentation Management PlatformWith Givzey, fundraising’s end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, gift documentation has never been so easy. Givzey uses four sets of fundraising tools, Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing that all revolve around the Givzey Hub to unlock efficiencies with fundraiser enablement, safeguard against risk with compliance automation, and elevate organizations to a world-class donor experience.Smart Gift AgreementsEasily, accurately, and formally document gifts with trackable digital gift agreements that improve efficiency as they work toward fundraising goals.Dynamic WorkflowsCentralize the disorganized process of closing major and complex gifts with groups of tools that ensure Smart Gift Agreements are reviewed, revised, approved, and documented efficiently – from commitment to close.Automated Pledge RemindersStewardship automations provide donors with personalized and donor-centric pledge statements that include payment schedules, fulfillment obligations, and immediate payment options.Intelligent Invoicing & Gift FulfillmentChange the direction and control of giving by providing a more professional and formalized donor experience while reducing administrative burden by turning pledge invoices into true stewardship touchpoints for donors and corporate sponsors – fully trackable and reportable for your organization.Givzey HubA smart and centralized repository that helps fundraisers hit their goals by storing, managing, tracking, and reporting all gift documentation in a single place. Out-of-the-box features drive efficiencies, actions, and insights across the fundraising organization so you can stay on top of every gift agreement and its status.Learn how you can revolutionize scale, efficiency, and the donor experience with Givzey: www.givzey.com/demo About GivzeyGivzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

