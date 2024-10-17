ToothLens Unveils Simmetry, Cutting-Edge Smile Simulation Software at SmileCon 2024

ToothLens Features Simmetry

Simmetry revolutionizes how dental professionals showcase cosmetic outcomes, empowering patients with realistic AI-driven smile simulations.

DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToothLens , a leading innovator in dental technology, proudly announces the official launch of Simmetry , the newest addition to its AI-powered suite of tools, at SmileCon Conference 2024. Simmetry offers cutting-edge smile simulation technology designed to transform how dental professionals communicate cosmetic treatment outcomes with patients.Powered by advanced AI algorithms, Simmetry allows dental providers to generate highly realistic, personalized smile designs for patients, giving them a preview of potential post-treatment results. This innovative tool not only enhances patient confidence but also supports dental professionals in delivering an exceptional experience, setting a new standard in patient education and engagement.“We’re thrilled to debut Simmetry at SmileCon,” said Manoj Rajan, Co-Founder at ToothLens. “Our goal is to empower dentists to bridge the gap between patient expectations and achievable outcomes, making it easier for them to visualize results and make informed decisions. Simmetry is a game-changer in how providers can deliver a better, more engaging experience.”Simmetry integrates seamlessly into practice workflows, offering an intuitive interface that allows providers to capture images, generate instant simulations, and share results with patients in real-time. The technology caters to a wide range of cosmetic dental procedures, from whitening to full smile makeovers.ToothLens will be offering live demonstrations of Simmetry at SmileCon Conference, Booth #1153, giving attendees a hands-on experience with the software and insights into how AI is reshaping the future of dental care. Visitors to the booth can learn more about the technology, receive exclusive launch offers, and sign up for early access to the product.About ToothLensToothLens is a dental technology company at the forefront of AI-driven solutions for the dental industry. With a focus on enhancing patient care and provider efficiency, ToothLens develops tools that leverage artificial intelligence to improve treatment outcomes and patient engagement. The company’s product suite includes advanced tools like Simmetry for smile design and SmartCheck for AI-powered diagnostics.For more information about Simmetry or to schedule a demo, please visit https://toothlens.com or contact:

