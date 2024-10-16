Deadline extended: Apply by Nov. 7 for next year’s Equity of Care Awards 

The AHA's Institute for Diversity and Health Equity has extended until Nov. 7 the deadline to apply for the 2025 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Awards, which recognize the efforts of member hospitals and health systems in advancing health equity, diversity and inclusion across three categories: Transforming, Emerging and Small/Rural. LEARN MORE

