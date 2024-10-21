Multi-GRAMMY® Nominated Recording Artist David Arkenstone Announces 2024 Holiday Concerts in Arizona

Multi-GRAMMY® Nominated Recording Artist David Arkenstone returns to Flagstaff, Scottsdale, Tucson, Sedona, and Phoenix, Arizona! Photo Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2024 A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends in New Mexico

The highly anticipated return to Arizona of "A Winter's Eve" concert tour, spreading musical holiday cheer in Flagstaff, Scottsdale, Tucson, Sedona, and Phoenix

David Arkenstone and his fantastic band absolutely wowed the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts audience last year with their amazing sold-out Christmas concert event!” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, Colorado

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary composer David Arkenstone returns to Arizona with 5 stops on his ever-popular and captivating holiday concert tour "A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends." This lively winter celebration features multi-instrumentalist David Arkenstone and his band of virtuoso musicians performing holiday classics reimagined as well as original fan favorites of this magical season, joyfully blending cinematic, world music with native flute, neo-classical crossover, new age, and Celtic to dazzle your holiday senses.

"A Winter's Eve" tour will debut music from David Arkenstone’s #1 Amazon Hot New Release "Quest For The Runestone," which also hit #2 on the NACC Chill Charts. Continuing his successful 2024 of three new releases, a GRAMMY® Museum performance, two Dolby Atmos® listening experiences, and being honored for his gaming score contributions at four World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music orchestral concerts in Lausanne, Switzerland, David says of his upcoming winter tour: “This year has been a whirlwind. I’m looking forward to all the bright lights, holiday festivities and cheer, and the crisp winter chill I get when bringing the music to Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.”

Since the release of his acclaimed album Valley in the Clouds in 1987, David Arkenstone has become one of the most engaging and prolific instrumentalists of our time, receiving GRAMMY® nominations in 2022, 2020, 2004, 2000, and 1992. With over 1.1 billion streams worldwide, sold out concerts, 70+ albums, film and TV scores, gaming scores for World of Warcraft, and NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby and Premier League soccer, David's music is the soundtrack to millions of listeners’ lives around the globe, taking fans of all ages on a fantastic musical journey.

Tickets are on sale now for the Arizona concerts and the complete 3-state tour of "A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends," which will include the following stops:

12/1 Golden CO – Buffalo Rose

12/3 Fort Collins CO – The Lincoln Center

12/4 Colorado Springs CO – Lulu’s Downtown

12/5 Salida CO - SteamPlant Event Center

12/6 Evergreen CO - Center Stage

12/7 Palmer Lake CO - Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts

12/8 Taos NM – Taos Center for the Arts <click link for tickets

12/10 Flagstaff AZ - Coconino Center for the Arts

12/11 Scottsdale AZ – ASU Kerr Cultural Center

12/12 Tucson AZ - Sea of Glass Center for the Arts

12/13 Sedona AZ – Sedona Performing Arts Center

12/14 Phoenix AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

For more information, visit davidarkenstone.com or linktr.ee/davidarkenstone

For radio or print interviews, in-studio radio or TV performances, and media passes to concerts, please contact Cynthia Gage. We’d like to invite media as our guest to experience a live performance of “A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.” Please include your interest in an email to Cynthia Gage at the “email us here” link below.

For bookings, group ticket rates, media kit, and other business requests, please contact Cynthia Gage.

Live at the Musical Instrument Museum in 2023, Phoenix, Arizona!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.