Full closure of westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct on-ramp from Kamehameha Highway, this weekend

Main, News Posted on Oct 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the continuous full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from Kamehameha Highway beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, through 1 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, as part of Phase 3 for the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements Project.

A full closure is needed to survey the concrete deck, repair defective concrete and bridge joints, allow for necessary curing time and to install temporary striping in preparation for the planned surface treatment and concrete overlay.

During closure hours motorists will be directed to stay on Nimitz Highway where they may access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport or enter the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Pearl Harbor Interchange.

In sequence with the ramp closures, three right lanes will be closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Keʻehi Interchange to the Pearl Harbor Interchange from 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, continuously through 1 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21. This work is anticipated to take approximately two weeks, with further work to be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

###