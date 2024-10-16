Submit Release
New chief, new era

Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th Airlift Wing command chief, receives the AW guidon from Col. Michael Maloney, 910th AW commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2024. As command chief, Dixon will use his medical background to assist in leading the men and women of the 910th AW in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

