20 Million Medicare Advantage Members Could Benefit from Remote Care as a Service™

Innovative care model is revolutionizing chronic disease management delivering substantial outcomes

Healthcare must deliver results, and our approach ensures the achievement of meaningful outcomes. Remote Care as a Service™ delivers outstanding performance across industry success metrics like HEDIS” — Theo Harvey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20.8 million Medicare Advantage members suffering from hypertension or diabetes, the need for innovative and cost-effective solutions in managing chronic conditions has never been greater. As these numbers are expected to rise in the coming years, healthcare payers and providers face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care while keeping costs down. The approach gaining momentum in the industry is outsourcing daily care management to remote care specialists.

At the forefront of this movement is SynsorMed, the pioneer in Remote Care as a Service™, offering expertise in both chronic disease management and remote care. By partnering with SynsorMed, healthcare payers and providers can access AI-powered care technologies and skilled specialists needed to manage chronic disease populations, without the burden of costly in-house infrastructure. This innovative model not only reduces expenses but also boosts operational efficiency and significantly elevates quality measures.

SynsorMed’s innovative approach has consistently driven substantial success for payers. One Medicare Advantage plan utilized the Remote Care as a Service (RCaaS) model to enhance the HEDIS quality measure for Hemoglobin A1c Control in patients with diabetes, achieving blood sugar control in 81% of its members. Another plan experienced a significant boost, improving its HEDIS Quality Measure for Controlling High Blood Pressure by an entire (1) STAR rating.

“Ultimately, healthcare must deliver results, and our approach ensures that plans and providers achieve meaningful, measurable outcomes. Our innovative solution continues to deliver outstanding performance demonstrated across key industry success metrics like HEDIS, STAR and CAHPS,” said Theo Harvey, CEO of SynsorMed. “Our chronic disease programs for high-risk members offer a uniquely holistic approach to managing complex health needs. And with the importance of Health Equity, our care is aligned with each member’s unique cultural framework creating a more supportive environment leading to improved adherence.”

As chronic disease rates continue to climb, the results speak for themselves. Remote care management can be a game-changer for the 20 million Americans battling these conditions—offering better health outcomes for patients and improved quality scores for Medicare Advantage plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.