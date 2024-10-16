PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Bong Go to DSWD: "'Wag na pahirapan ang mahihirap, ibigay agad ang ayuda, 'wag haluan ng pulitika" First, it was a congressman who, in a now-viral video, pleaded for the release of financial aid for his poor constituents. In a Senate hearing on Monday, October 14, on the proposed 2025 budget for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), it was Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's turn to beg the agency not to add burden to Filipinos already in crisis. Urging the department to act swiftly and streamline its processes, Go emphasized the importance of ensuring that assistance reaches the poor without delay or political interference, recommending them to expedite the validation process and prioritize the needs of qualified beneficiaries. "Alam niyo, nagmamakaawa na ako sa inyo na mabalikan po itong mga mahirap nating kababayan, mga nasalanta ng bagyo noong last year pa. Bakit po umabot ng isang taon ang pagba-validate dito sa mga listahan?" Go lamented, referencing unresolved concerns as the DSWD asks Congress for another budget cycle. This is not the first time Go has pressed the DSWD to improve its aid distribution. During deliberations for the 2024 budget, Go had already flagged delayed payouts and the agency's slow validation process. The senator said despite ongoing payouts in different regions and for various reasons, some of the most vulnerable Filipinos are still left waiting. "Nagmamakaawa pa sila para mabalikan po itong mga qualified beneficiaries na mga nasalanta, mga indigents talaga," Go stressed, emphasizing that assistance programs are from public funds and should not be treated as a favor to be handed out at the discretion of the DSWD. "Pera po (ito) ng taumbayan... kaya nga po tinawag na AICS, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. Ibig sabihin, naghihirap po ito. Hindi naman pipila 'yan ng napakahaba, hindi po magpapainit at magpapaulan 'yan kung hindi naman po nila kailangan 'yung tulong," Go said. Go's frustrations were not isolated as he raised the situation in Zamboanga City where Congressman Khymer Olaso from Region IX had to personally beg for a scheduled payout to proceed. "Narinig n'yo ba 'yung lumuhod po begging sa regional director ng DSWD sa Region IX na matuloy po ang payout. Isang kongresista rin po ito," Go recounted. He described how Olaso's constituents, desperate for the aid, had resorted to rallying to demand the payout, which had been inexplicably delayed. The senator demanded answers, asking Gatchalian to explain why the department had withheld the payout and whether there had been a political motive behind the decision. "Kung qualified naman po sana, pakiusap ko naman sana, Secretary Rex, ay maging fair lang po tayo. Sinabi n'yo na po na hindi po kayo magiging selective dito sa pag-identify ng beneficiaries. Bakit po na hindi natuloy po ito at na-hold nga?" Go pressed. Gatchalian explained that the delays were due to the need for thorough validation to avoid duplicating beneficiaries. Go pointed out that this was not an isolated case and that similar delays had been reported in other regions. "I am sure hindi lang po ito nangyayari sa Zamboanga (City). Mas marami pa po lugar na nangyayari rin po ito na hindi natutuloy 'yung payout," he said. Go was especially critical of the possibility that political affiliations could determine who receives aid. "Hindi ka ba naging selective sa pagpili ng pagbibigyan mo ng mga ayuda? Halimbawa, Quezon City, hindi ka ba naging selective sa pagbibigay ng AICS sa mga officials doon sa pag-identify nila (ng benepisyaryo)?" Go asked pointedly. He then reminded Gatchalian of the legacy of former President Rodrigo Duterte, under whom Go served as Special Assistant to the President during the first part of the previous term. "'Yung talagang mga kababayan nating mahihirap po, matagal na rin po kayo sa local government. Alam n'yo naman po 'yung sino talaga 'yung deserving at nangangailangan," Go said, stressing that government aid should never be used as a political tool. "Huwag niyo pong pagsamantalahan ang kahinaan po ng mga kababayan nating mahirap. Naghihirap na nga, magmamakaawa pa sila para matanggap nila 'yung ayuda mula sa gobyerno," Go said. "Tandaan natin, hindi n'yo po pera 'yan, hindi natin pera 'yan, pera po ng taumbayan 'yan at dapat po ibalik sa kanila." In his final appeal to Gatchalian, Go urged the DSWD to prioritize fairness and equality in its processes, especially as it moves forward with its 2025 proposed budget. "'Yun lang po ang pakiusap ko for the nth time po sa inyo, Secretary Rex. Sana maging pantay-pantay po ang inyong pagtrato dito," Go concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.