PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 Statement of Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Raffy Tulfo on 143 Pinoys pardoned in UAE I am deeply grateful to receive the good news from President Bongbong Marcos Jr. about the pardon of our 143 kababayans in United Arab Emirates, which brings immense relief not only to their loved ones here but also to the entire nation. Lubos akong nagpasasalamat kay PBBM sa puspusan at matagumpay niyang pakikipag- ugnayan sa UAE, partikular na sa Presidente nitong si Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. This significant achievement safeguarding the future of our fellow Filipinos is attained because of his strong leadership and efforts, along with the help of relevant agencies including the Department of Migrant Workers and Department of Foreign Affairs. I am equally thankful to Pres. Mohamed Bin Zayed of UAE for giving all our 143 kababayan a second chance at life. Hiling ko na lalo pang mapagtibay at mapalawig ang kooperasyon at relasyon sa pagitan ng UAE at Pilipinas.

