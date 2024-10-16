Arts Garage and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum Present RANKY TANKY

Arts Garage Logo Spady Cultural Heritage Museum RANKY TANKY | Sully Sullivan

Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Band Will Perform Saturday, November 16 at Arts Garage in Delray Beach

Hosting Ranky Tanky, a two time Grammy Award Winning band steeped in Gullah culture and fused with Jazz and Soul influences will be, as NPR's All Things Considered said, ‘soulful honey’ to your ears!"” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Arts Garage , a nonprofit Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, in collaboration with the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum , the only museum in Palm Beach County dedicated to Black History and Heritage, presents RANKY TANKY.RANKY TANKY won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album in 2020 and in 2022 when they were nominated live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! The Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. Their debut album was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, PBS Newshour, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The TODAY show. It also soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz charts.WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.WHERE: Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444COST: Tickets are $75 and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561-450-6357 or by visiting www.ArtsGarage.org WHO: RANKY TANKY (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”) are five lifelong friends from Charleston, South Carolina who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community. They have helped to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day.QUOTES: "It is a magical experience for Arts Garage to celebrate Florida's rich heritage in the work on our stage. Jacksonville, in addition to many other coastal communities in NC, SC, and GA, is home to some of the Southeast's best examples of Gullah culture. Hosting Ranky Tanky, a two time Grammy Award Winning band steeped in Gullah culture and fused with Jazz and Soul influences will be, as NPR's All Things Considered said, ‘soulful honey’ to your ears!" – Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage"The Gullah Geechee culture is prevalent here in South Florida. One of the many cultural influences these West African descendants have on our community is music. The jubilant, worshipful style of Ranky Tanky will make you laugh and dance and promises to provide an uplifting evening." – Charlene Farrington, Executive Director, Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, Inc.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org About the Spady Cultural Heritage MuseumThe Spady Cultural Heritage Museum is dedicated to discovering, collecting, and sharing the Black history and heritage of Palm Beach County. Located at 170 NW Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum is the only museum of its kind in Palm Beach County dedicated to showcasing the contributions of members of the African Diaspora in Florida and the U.S. Learn more at https://www.spadymuseum.com

