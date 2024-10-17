Jerry A. Guzzetta publishes his latest book I Walked with Heroes, From the Words of a Veteran

NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta releases his book I Walked with Heroes, a story that depicts the reality of the wars he was a part of. The book takes a dive into the assignments Guzzetta had as an active member of the U.S military forces, outlining the challenges, and the difficult circumstances under which the Vietnam war was fought by the U.S Army.Jerry A. Guzzetta, a young man from the Italian Descent highlights his early childhood, and his school days where he had no clear vision for the future. The book clearly talks about his intentions to either join any of the military forces in the U.S, or just enjoy the rest of his life on the beach with a bunch of guys like him. The author then, to his family’s ultimate shock deciding to join forces and get the Green Brete training. At first, the family didn’t approve of him joining the force, but slowly and gradually they became very supportive of him. What follows then was a series of real skirmishes, and battles that he had taken a part in. Know more about Jerry A. Guzzetta’s life and his time at the military in the book, get the copy instantly from Amazon!About The AuthorJerry A. Guzzetta, who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, talks about his unique upbringing and how he ended up being aimless and dreaming of living on a beach with like-minded people. Fortunately, things work out because he enlisted in the military right out of high school. His father and other uncles had served in different military branches before to him. Jerry is an exceptionally skilled individual who holds a scientific degree in the Administration of Justice and Aviation. He is also a courageous man who had the honor of fighting with the finest militia that America has ever created. Twenty years ago, he began writing when a number of friends and family members noticed how well he told stories. His first book, "INFLIGHT Magazine," was about a new helicopter that was going to be released. Grab a copy of Jerry A. Guzzetta's most recent book, I Walked with Heroes!Visit for more details: https://www.amazon.com/I-Walked-Heroes-Jerry-Guzzetta/dp/130489925X Follow Jerry A. Guzzetta on social media for more Updates:

