Cascade Select will be available across Washington in 2025

For immediate release.

Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) and Health Care Authority (HCA) are pleased to announce Cascade Select will be available in all 39 Washington counties in 2025, with the addition of the two final counties: Lincoln and Grays Harbor.

“Cascade Select has grown significantly since it launched in 2021, with more than 75,000 Washington Healthplanfinder customers enrolled today,” reported Ingrid Ulrey, Chief Executive Officer for the Exchange. “In 2025, Cascade Select will be the lowest premium in 26 counties for silver health plans. Cascade Select has lower premiums compared to other health plans on the market because of the unique health care cost controls that save more money on premiums for consumers.”

“HCA plays a unique part in Cascade Select. We procure and select the health insurance carriers that provide Cascade Select plans across Washington,” said Mandy Weeks-Green, HCA’s Cost Board and Commissions Director. “We are excited about our ongoing partnership with the Exchange and Office of the Insurance Commissioner to continue to grow and expand access to these affordable and high-value health plans.”

When open enrollment begins Nov. 1, customers in every Washington county can sign up for Cascade Select public option plans, offering the lowest premiums through Washington Healthplanfinder.

Expanding to all counties

HCA encouraged health insurance carriers with existing public option contracts to expand into counties where Cascade Select plans were not offered in prior years. Beginning in 2025, 100% of current Washington Healthplanfinder customers will have access to a Cascade Select plan. Existing Cascade Select carriers are Community Health Plan of Washington, Coordinated Care Corporation and LifeWise Health Plan of Washington.

Background

In 2019, Washington State Legislature established Cascade Care and created the first-in-the-nation public option, known as Cascade Select. It is a multi-agency effort involving the Exchange, HCA and Office of Insurance Commissioner (OIC). The goal of Cascade Care is to make health insurance accessible and affordable for all Exchange customers.

In 2021, Washington became the first state to offer a public option health plan. Washington’s public option plans are designed and procured by the state and available exclusively through Washington Healthplanfinder. HCA's procurement of public option plans allows them to be more selective in contracting with carriers offering affordable, high-quality plans — promoting healthy market competition and lower premiums for people in Washington.

All Cascade Care plans feature standard plan design. Standard plans simplify shopping comparisons and maximize access to covered services at lower cost-sharing than non-standard plans. Cascade Select plans have additional quality and value standards, which help increase a person’s access to high-value care with lower premiums.

More information

To learn more about Cascade Care and Cascade Select, visit HCA's Cascade Select page or Washington Healthplanfinder. For help enrolling in a health and dental plan for 2025 from a trusted resource in your community, visit Washington Healthplanfinder to learn more. Open enrollment for 2025 begins Nov. 1, 2024.

Media contact

For Cascade Select procurement inquiries, please contact the HCA Media Relations team.

For all other inquires, contact Ilene Stohl, Associate Director of Strategic Communications, at ilene.stohl@wahbexchange.org or 360-688-7834.