PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Seeks Public Input on Next Steps

October 15, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, ME - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee is actively seeking public feedback on the next phase of the PFAS Fund's implementation. A public meeting will be held on October 24, 2024, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Deering 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, and virtually via Zoom.

The Advisory Committee, established by the Legislature to oversee and recommend the use of the $60 million PFAS Fund, invites Maine residents, especially farmers affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), to share their insights, concerns, and experiences. This meeting allows stakeholders to influence the direction of PFAS-related support programs.

Since the Fund's rules went into effect in March 2024, several initiatives have been launched:

Financial Aid for Impacted Farmers : The PFAS Fund has bolstered financial support for farmers impacted by PFAS.

: The PFAS Fund has bolstered financial support for farmers impacted by PFAS. Land Acquisition : A process is underway to purchase PFAS-contaminated farmland from willing sellers at fair market value as if it were free of PFAS.

: A process is underway to purchase PFAS-contaminated farmland from willing sellers at fair market value as if it were free of PFAS. $3 Million Research Grant Program : The Fund has opened a call for research proposals on critical PFAS issues, including soil and water contamination, impacts on animal products, and remediation strategies.

: The Fund has opened a call for research proposals on critical PFAS issues, including soil and water contamination, impacts on animal products, and remediation strategies. Mental Health & Blood Testing Services: Programs to provide mental health support and free PFAS blood serum testing for eligible individuals are in development.

Key Resources Developed by the PFAS Fund

PFAS Fund Administration Plan : Outlines the structure and function of the PFAS Fund.

: Outlines the structure and function of the PFAS Fund. Assistance Application : Streamlines commercial farm access to the PFAS Fund and DACFs PFAS Response Program.

: Streamlines commercial farm access to the PFAS Fund and DACFs PFAS Response Program. PFAS Response Kit : A comprehensive guide offering resources to manage PFAS contamination and its effects.

: A comprehensive guide offering resources to manage PFAS contamination and its effects. PFAS Navigator Program: Provides one-on-one support, helping farmers access technical, financial, and social services through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Meeting Objectives: Seeking Your Feedback

The Advisory Committee is especially interested in hearing from those directly impacted by PFAS. Topics of discussion will include:

Experiences accessing PFAS Fund resources.

Effectiveness and responsiveness of the PFAS Navigator Program.

Suggestions for future research on PFAS in agriculture.

Identifying gaps in support for Maines farming community.

Your feedback is essential in shaping the future direction of the PFAS Fund and ensuring it addresses the evolving needs of Maine farmers.

How to Participate

Attend the meeting in person at Deering 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, or join via Zoom at: Zoom Link.

Written comments can be submitted to Senator Stacy Brenner (stacy.brenner@legislature.maine.gov) and Representative Jessica Fay (Jessica.Fay@legislature.maine.gov), co-chairs of the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee.