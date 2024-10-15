Public Notice: Advance Processing And Early Removal of Ballots
The Boston Election Department will hold advance removal and depositing of early voted ballots for the November 5, 2024, State Election.
The City of Boston will be removing State Election ballots from their envelopes and depositing these ballots into a tabulator at Boston City Hall, One City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02201. The City will process ballots to the extent feasible during the dates and times listed below. The processing facility shall remain open until the close of the polls on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Advance processing and removal will take place on:
- Monday, October 28, 2024, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Piemonte Room, 5th Floor
- Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Piemonte Room, 5th Floor
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Piemonte Room, 5th Floor
- Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Piemonte Room, 5th Floor
- Friday, November 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Iannella Chamber, 5th Floor
- Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Iannella Chamber, 5th Floor
- Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Iannella Chamber, 5th Floor
- Monday, November 4, 2024, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Iannella Chamber, 5th Floor
- Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 8 a.m. - until complete, Iannella Chamber, 5th Floor
Ballots not deposited during this period will be sent to their respective precincts to be processed.
This process will be open for public observation.
