Seeking community feedback on Oregon State Parks in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Oregon— Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking to understand how Curry County residents and visitors would like to enjoy and conserve the 20 state parks in Curry County through an online survey and three public meetings this month.

This feedback is the first of several opportunities to provide input during the two-year process to update the Curry County State Parks Master Plan adopted in 2003. The master planning process is an opportunity to assess natural, cultural and recreation resources as well as management goals and community needs.

The draft master plan is slated to be finished in late 2025 and will provide a 20-year vision with a menu of options that can be implemented over time as funds become available.

The public is invited to share feedback on how they use state parks in Curry County now as well as opportunities for the future. Options to provide feedback include:

Online

In-person meetings

Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Southwestern Oregon Community College, 96082 Lone Ranch Pkwy, Brookings

5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St, Port Orford

During each meeting, OPRD will share information about the master planning process and offer opportunities for community feedback and questions.

Oregon State Parks properties in Curry County include Cape Blanco, Humbug Mountain, Otter Point, Cape Sebastian, Pistol River, Samuel H. Boardman, Harris Beach, Crissey Field, Alfred A. Loeb and several others.

Once OPRD gathers this initial feedback, staff will incorporate it into the plan development. There will be additional opportunities to provide feedback during the planning phase and then again when the draft plan is available.

The draft master plan will balance the feedback received from stakeholders throughout the planning process. The management goals, strategies and development concepts proposed will incorporate priorities and concerns heard throughout the process.

Once the final draft master plan is complete, it will be be presented to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for adoption.

For more details and information, follow the draft master planning process on our website: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/28dcf2137d3a4edfbe647ed660de3091