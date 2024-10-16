Colin Rowe of Franklin, Tennessee

Social media expert Colin Rowe reveals our attention span has dropped to 8 seconds, sharing tips to help brands capture attention and stop the scroll.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking new report, social & marketing specialist Colin Rowe has revealed a startling statistic: the average attention span has dropped to just 8 seconds.

Colin Rowe, based in Franklin, Tennessee, emphasizes the implications of this shift for creators and marketers, highlighting the urgency of delivering impactful content in less time than ever before.

Rowe points out that our attention span has shortened significantly, dropping from 12 seconds in 2000 to just 8 seconds today. "It's amazing how fast we scroll past content without thinking," Rowe said. "To succeed now, you need to grab attention right away."

Through his work with Arthron INC., a company known for its innovative marketing strategies, Rowe explains the necessity for brevity and precision in digital content. "The lesson here is clear: brevity is king. The first few seconds of content are critical—if you fail to grab attention immediately, your message will be lost," Rowe said. "But it’s not just about making content shorter; it’s about making it smarter. Creators must front-load value to engage users right away."

Rowe's findings are featured in his latest podcast episode, available on Spotify, where he shares insights into navigating social media marketing. For more in-depth strategies, creators and marketers can read his full report, titled "You Have 8 Seconds," available on his website.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Colin Rowe, please contact: https://www.colinrowe.net

About Colin Rowe:

Colin Rowe is a marketing specialist from Franklin, Tennessee, known for his expertise in audience engagement and digital strategy. He works with Arthron INC. and hosts a popular marketing podcast on Spotify, sharing actionable insights for content creators and brands looking to succeed online.

