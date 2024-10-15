The Global Network for Weapon-Wounded Care and Surgical Learning Hub

International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent

The Surgical Learning Hub (SLH) and The Global Network for Weapon-Wounded Care will be showcased at the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent from October 28 to 31, 2024.

The International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent is the highest decision-making body of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement - a unique non-political forum where the components of the Movement, including 191 National Societies, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), engage equally with States Party to the Geneva Conventions.

The SLH and Global Network will be showcased in the Humanitarian Village of the International Conference. The Humanitarian Village is a lively and interactive space where participants can share knowledge and experiences interactive and is inside Geneva's International Conference Centre (CICG). This event offers an opportunity to highlight the SLH’s and Global Network’s innovative approaches to reducing mortality rates among weapon-wounded patients in conflict zones, fostering global partnerships, and enhancing their visibility within the humanitarian sector.

Come visit us at the Humanitarian Village or visit the International Conference Website.

The 1st ICRC Conference on Weapon-Wounded Care

The 1st ICRC Conference on Weapon-Wounded Care aims to promote and strengthen the continuum of care in conflicts and will take place at the CICG on the 17th and 18th December.

It serves as a platform for specialists to share experiences, challenges, research, and lessons learnt across disciplines and contexts. These exchanges will equip practitioners, academics, and other professionals to foster improved health outcomes and pave the way towards an optimal standard for weapon-wounded care.

The aim is to enable specialists working in the field of weapon-wounded care to share their experiences and learn from each other so that, together, we can improve the treatment and care of weapon-wounded patients.

Yves Giebens, the ICRC’s Hospital Services Programme Coordinator

Visit the official conference website for more information.

Registration is open until the 25th Of October.

