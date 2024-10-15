S. 594, Continental Divide National Scenic Trail Completion Act

S. 594 would direct the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to complete the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail as a contiguous recreational route, to the maximum extent possible, by November 10, 2028. The departments would be required to prepare a trail acquisition and development plan and report periodically to the Congress on their progress.

According to the departments, activities are underway to complete the trail, including optimal location review, land acquisition planning, and trail construction. On that basis, and the costs of similar tasks, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would require the equivalent of one additional employee’s time, at an average annual cost of $120,000, for a total cost of $1 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.