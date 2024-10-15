Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 16 and 17, 2024

MARYLAND, October 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Health and Human Services Committee will review policy priorities with advisory boards, committees and commissions and the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will review Development Impact Tax amendments

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will hold two meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m. to review policy priorities with the chairs of health and human services advisory boards, committees and commissions.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. to continue to continue to review Bill 16-24, Development Impact Tax – Amendments.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Review of Health and Human Services Boards, Committees and Commissions

Review: The HHS Committee will hold two meetings to review policy priorities with the chairs of health and human services advisory boards, committees and commissions. At the meeting, committee chairs representing 19 different groups are expected to identify and discuss their top two policy priorities.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16 the HHS committee will meet with the Intellectual and Developmental and Disabilities Commission, Community Action Board, Commission on Veterans Affairs, Commission on People with Disabilities, Commission on Juvenile Justice, Commission on Health, Commission on Children and Youth, Commission on Child Care, Commission on Aging, Citizen Review Panel Advisory Group and the Board of Social Services.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the HHS Committee will meet with representatives of the Victim Services Advisory Board, Montgomery Cares Advisory Board, Mental Health Advisory Committee, Latino Health Steering Committee, Interagency Commission on Homelessness, Asian American Health Initiative, Alcohol and Other Drug Addiction Advisory Council and the African American Health Program.

Bill 16-24, Development Impact Tax – Amendments

Review: The GO Committee will continue to review Bill 16-24, Development Impact Tax – Amendments, which would update transportation impact tax districts and modify the applicability of development impact tax exemptions for certain uses and in certain locations. The committee first discussed Bill 16-24 at a meeting held on Oct. 10.

Bill 16-24 is associated with the Planning Board’s recommended changes to 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy. Bill 16-24 is the Planning Board’s recommended changes to the impact tax law. The Planning Board is required to approve and send to the Council a recommended Growth and Infrastructure Policy by Aug. 1. The Planning Board submitted their recommended draft 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy on July 25, 2024.

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the Planning Board.

