AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Continued Platinum-Level Support From CloudLinux and TuxCare

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that CloudLinux and its sister company TuxCare have renewed their platinum-level sponsorship, continuing the commitment of $1M annually. Both companies are longtime contributors that offer key support for further advancements within the community.“The ongoing sponsorship from CloudLinux and TuxCare has played a key role in nurturing our community and making AlmaLinux such an appealing choice for an ever-growing number of organizations,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “On behalf of our board of directors, I’d like to thank CloudLinux and TuxCare for yet another year of unwavering support as a platinum-level foundation sponsor.”Dedicated to enhancing the security, stability and performance of Linux web servers, CloudLinux provides solutions that are trusted by hosting providers, enterprises and institutions from around the world. With over 4,000 customers and partners, more than 500,000 installations, and a team boasting over 450 years of combined Linux expertise, CloudLinux is at the forefront of Linux server security and performance.TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. As a founding member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, TuxCare was first to market with Enterprise Support for AlmaLinux, sponsored FIPS certification for AlmaLinux, and donates OEM Support contracts to enable hardware certification. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing.“In a world where open source projects owned or controlled by a single person can change direction overnight, neutral governance and community-centered ownership is the most important thing for a foundation," said Igor Seletskiy, CEO at CloudLinux and TuxCare. "This is one of the reasons why we renewed our commitment to the non-profit AlmaLinux OS Foundation, as we believe that non-profit organizations provide the best possible stewardship of open source projects.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

