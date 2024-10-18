FleetPulse Launches FleetPulseGO: Track, Enabling Immediate Asset Tracking for Enhanced Fleet Security and Efficiency

FleetPulseGO: Track is the low-cost, ultra-compact asset tracker for fleet visibility and asset recovery insights. Track streamlines trailer insights into the intuitive FleetPulse platform.

FleetPulseGO: Track boosts fleet security and operational efficiency through seamless integration, hassle-free deployment, and enhanced asset visibility.

FleetPulseGO: Track is a simple solution to increase efficiency and allow fleets to focus on capitalizing on the equipment that they’ve already invested in. It can be a huge add to the bottom line.” — Ross Joseph, Vice President of Operations at FleetPulse

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FleetPulse, the leading innovator in trailer telematics, announced today the launch of FleetPulseGO: Track, a solution designed to meet the growing demand for enhanced asset visibility and security in an increasingly competitive logistics landscape. As fleets face rising costs and the challenge of efficiently managing their assets, FleetPulseGO: Track provides straightforward and cost-effective trailer data to improve fleet security, reduce time spent locating assets, and enable quick parts retrieval.

Developed in collaboration with key customers and partners, FleetPulseGO: Track provides a fluid path to fleet visibility and asset recovery while seamlessly integrating into any trailer make. Its ultra-compact, wireless design allows for quick installation and deployment, eliminating the need to call on technical experts or interrupt schedules. Maintenance-free and featuring a seven-year battery life, FleetPulseGO: Track is a true set-it-and-forget-it solution at an economical price.

“Recovering just one lost trailer can save fleets upwards of $50,000 in replacement costs, making FleetPulseGO: Track an invaluable solution for asset tracking,” said Ross Joseph, Vice President of Operations at FleetPulse. “This is especially true today, where fleets are challenged with more asset-owned utilization, rather than growing their fleet or replacing with new trailers. Track is a simple solution to increase fleet management efficiency, allowing them to concentrate on capitalizing on the equipment that they’ve already invested in. It can be a huge add to the bottom line.”

At its core, the functionality of FleetPulseGO: Track is driven by its integrated accelerometer, enabling motion detection and GPS tracking. Insights on trailer idle times and motion activities are easily accessed through the intuitive FleetPulse trailer telematics platform, empowering fleet managers to proactively identify and address potential security threats.

FleetPulseGO: Track—The Value Delivered

-- Security: Track helps to quickly recover lost trailers which can significantly reduce potential financial losses.

-- Maintenance: Track provides a comprehensive parts catalog for each trailer and streamlines the search for necessary components, reducing downtime.

-- Efficiency: Track pinpoints each trailer, significantly reducing the need for drivers to walk the yard in search of equipment—resulting in considerable time savings.

While FleetPulseGO: Track is among the most user-friendly solutions available, FleetPulse emphasizes the immeasurable value of its dedicated Customer Success team in supporting any solution.

“We pride ourselves on our team's commitment to guiding customers—regardless of where they are on the smart trailer spectrum,” said James Grant, Director of Customer Success at FleetPulse. “From the moment they subscribe, we tailor onboarding programs and conduct regular training sessions to ensure they fully leverage the power of their FleetPulse investment.”

FleetPulseGO: Track At-a-Glance

-- Simple Installation: Wire-free, FleetPulseGO: Track is easily attached and deployed without extensive setup.

-- Long-lasting Battery: Continuous operation without the need for replacements.

-- Flexible Mounting Options: Discreet installation in various locations, making it difficult for thieves specifically searching for tracking devices.

-- Low Cost: Competitive subscription and aftermarket hardware pricing; new trailer builds from FleetPulse partner OEMs include free hardware and a 60-day trial subscription.

-- Optional Reefer Integration: Available on refrigerated trailers with units from FleetPulse TRU partners.

Upholding FleetPulse's commitment to providing innovative solutions for efficient fleet management, FleetPulseGO: Track allows customers to easily, affordably, and proactively monitor their assets.

To experience the benefits of FleetPulseGO: Track firsthand, request a demonstration at fleetpulse.com.

About FleetPulse

FleetPulse™ is the leading trailer telematics company that enables end-to-end visibility into trailer safety and cargo security, serving customers with OEM-agnostic wired and aftermarket telematics offerings. Based in Chicago, Illinois, FleetPulse was founded in 2017 as a business unit within Great Dane, a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment including dry, refrigerated, and platform trailers. Now an independent company, FleetPulse supports trailers of any OEM. FleetPulse offers telematics solutions across a comprehensive portfolio of devices, from hard-wired, OEM-installed sensors to easy-to-install aftermarket sensors and cargo cameras. Data collected directly from the trailer’s sensors and components enables real-time, proprietary strategic insights via a digital dashboard and API to increase utilization, enhance safety, and reduce maintenance costs.

