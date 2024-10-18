Martsam Travel to Showcase Immersive Mayan World Experiences at WTE Miami and WTM London

Crafting Tailor-Made Journeys for Authentic Experiences Maya Tz'utujil Lent Procession in Traditional Ceremonial Attire

Discover Martsam Travel’s new sustainable and cultural experiences across the Mayan World, debuting at WTE Miami and WTM London this fall.

Our curated journeys unlock the true spirit of the Mayan World, blending adventure with sustainability to offer travelers authentic experiences that enrich them and the local communities.” — Lily Martinez

GUATEMALA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martsam Travel , a Prime Central America Destination Management Company (DMC) specializing in experiential travel throughout the Mayan World, is set to make a splash at the World Travel Expo (WTE) in Miami on October 22-23, 2024, and at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 5-7, 2024. Known for its expertise in culturally rich and adventure-filled itineraries, Martsam Travel will present new offerings highlighting the dynamic landscapes and diverse cultures of Guatemala, Belize, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras."We're excited to bring a fresh perspective on the Mayan World to these premier travel events," said Lily Martinez, General Director at Martsam Travel. "Our mission is to create travel experiences that immerse guests in the region's vibrant heritage and contribute positively to local communities and the environment."During both fairs, Martsam Travel will introduce newly crafted itineraries that allow travelers to explore the wonders of the Mayan World, from the bustling markets of Guatemala to the crystal-clear waters of Belize's barrier reef. These unique packages offer guests a seamless journey through the region's interconnected histories and natural wonders. From the awe-inspiring ruins of Tikal and Copán to hidden jungle retreats and volcanic hikes, Martsam Travel curates experiences that cater to adventurous spirits, culture enthusiasts, and luxury travelers alike.Focus on Sustainability and Cultural ConnectionsMartsam Travel is committed to sustainable tourism that honors local communities and protects natural ecosystems. This commitment shines through in its partnerships with local artisans, support for eco-preservation projects, and efforts to promote responsible travel. The company's approach allows guests to enjoy authentic cultural exchanges and participate in activities that sustain and preserve the unique heritage of the Mayan World."Our new experiences emphasize the importance of sustainable tourism," added Lily Martinez. "By engaging directly with local communities, we ensure that our tours provide meaningful contributions while offering travelers unparalleled access to the heart of Mayan culture."Building International Partnerships and Expanding Market ReachIn addition to showcasing its diverse range of travel experiences, Martsam Travel will use its presence at WTE and WTM to build new partnerships with global travel agencies, tour operators, and industry professionals. These events offer an ideal platform for Martsam Travel to connect with other travel industry leaders, expand its international reach, and explore new collaborations that bring the rich experiences of the Mayan World to an even wider audience.Industry professionals are encouraged to visit the Martsam Travel booth for a personalized introduction to the company's offerings. Attendees can also schedule meetings to discuss potential collaborations and learn more about how Martsam Travel can help enhance travel portfolios with authentic, sustainable, and expertly guided tours across the Mayan World.For more information about Martsam Travel and to schedule a meeting at WTE Miami or WTM London, please visit www.martsam.com or reach out to the team at info@martsam.comAbout Martsam TravelMartsam Travel is a premier Central America DMC specializing in sustainable, culturally immersive travel experiences throughout the Mayan World. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and authentic connections, Martsam Travel offers a diverse range of tours across Guatemala, Belize, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, providing travelers with unforgettable journeys that celebrate the region's heritage and beauty.

