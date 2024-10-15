Eltropy Named Finalist for AI Innovation in 2024 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards

Eltropy a CU Times 2024 Luminaries Awards Finalist

Safe AI and member engagement innovation earn Eltropy recognition from leading voices in the industry

Eltropy's AI-powered platform has changed how we engage with our members. Their commitment to safe and responsible AI gives us confidence that we're improving our services and protecting our members.” — Brad Shafton, SVP, IT & Digital, Magnifi Financial

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has been named a finalist for the 2024 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards in the "Product Innovation – Advances in AI" category.The Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who drive innovation and meaningful progress in the credit union industry. Eltropy's selection as a finalist underscores its commitment to utilizing its industry-leading AI technology to redefine how credit unions engage with their members.Eltropy's AI-driven solutions have significantly impacted the financial services sector, helping credit unions and community banks enhance member experiences, boost operational efficiency, and support employee training and learning. Central to Eltropy's approach is its Safe AI Strategy , designed to help CFIs navigate the complex landscape of AI while upholding the highest standards of ethics, compliance, and data protection."Landing on the CU Times Luminaries Award shortlist for AI innovation is more than just recognition—it's validation of our vision," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "We're not simply streamlining credit union communications; we're reimagining them from the ground up. Our ‘unified conversations’ approach is setting a new standard for member engagement in the credit union industry."Garg added, "We're committed to continuing innovation while helping credit unions and community banks use AI in ways that truly matter to their members and employees. It's about using technology to strengthen relationships, not replace them. We're excited to see how credit unions will use these tools to better serve their communities."Saahil Kamath, Head of AI at Eltropy, emphasized the company's commitment to responsible AI deployment: “This recognition underscores the importance of our Safe AI Strategy which is built on five key principles: governance and ethical stewardship, member equity and bias prevention, data privacy and security, transparency and explainability, and continuous improvement. These principles ensure that our AI solutions not only drive innovation but also align with the values and regulatory requirements of the financial industry.”Eltropy's approach to AI safety includes a multi-layered framework, from designing bias-free AI models to implementing customizable safety mechanisms and ensuring secure integration with CFI operations."Eltropy's AI-powered platform has changed how we engage with our members," said Brad Shafton, SVP, IT & Digital at Magnifi Financial. "Their commitment to safe and responsible AI gives us confidence that we're not only improving our services but also protecting our members' interests and data."The finalists for the CU Times Luminaries Awards were selected from a competitive pool of entries spanning various sizes of organizations nationwide. The judging panel comprises diverse experts from the credit union industry. The winners will be announced and recognized at a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7 in Orlando, Fla.For more information about Eltropy's AI-powered digital conversations platform, visit www.eltropy.com About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.