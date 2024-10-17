SoftwareFactory.ai achieves breakthrough in AI – Off-the-Shelf Software Engineering yielding >1000X productivity gains

The Disruption Foundry

SoftwareFactory.ai demonstrates "generic" ERP applications in a technology stack neutral manner, ending vendor lock-in and a long line of huge project debacles

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftwareFactory.ai, the disruption foundry for transforming the software supply-chain, today is announcing availability of its latest paradigm changing capability called Advisor™ :: Architect.It represents the latest in a series of Expert System based components spanning Digital Transformation, Project & Portfolio Management and Software Architecture within their Advisor Artificial Intelligence Platform (AAIP).Through beta customer trials, SoftwareFactory.ai has achieved the milestone of concretely realizing large enterprise ERP software, including automatic generation of typical Use Case requirement sets, Unified Modelling Language (UML) architectural views, full-stack code generation in multiple modern stacks like React, Angular, .NET and full database definition in relational databases like MySQL.“This milestone represents a huge opportunity for enterprises reliant on big software to break their co-dependency on packages and vendors who have proven to have less than a stellar track record.The broader implications of this new reuse paradigm, something I call “AI Off-The-Shelf" or AI-OTS software engineering, is that it represents a very large step change in productivity and the de-risking of very large order mission critical software investments. It displaces the COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) status quo which has run its course. Such a dividend is returned as more software, faster software, with a lower cost structure and more consistent and predictable quality" according to Mark Kennaley, Founder and CEO of SoftwareFactory.ai.“Delivering on a businesses to-be vision in a technology stack agnostic manner means decreased total-cost-of-ownership by mitigating significant vendor risks like vendor lock-in, monopolistic pricing, planned obsolescence, big-tech acquisition disruption, and technology player exits. In other words, an end to a form of economic duress”.In combination with Advisor, a new way-of-working for enterprises called "HyperAgility™" has emerged, has been codified and packaged as part of the platform. Such a methodology represents a once in a generation opportunity for large enterprises and change-agent consultants alike to transform the industry to the new AI-centric paradigm for software engineering. Far more disruptive than what many startups are asserting with co-pilots, SoftwareFactory.ai isn't mincing words. "The entire way the software supply-chain operates changes.Team structure, size, division-of-labor profiles and needed tooling all changes. This is scary for those vested in legacy approaches like Scrum or SAFe, requiring hundreds of thousands of Agile coaches to re-tool to meet the huge wave of demand that will materialize once the software profession collectively wakes up".SoftwareFactory.ai leverages a patented kernel as a foundation for providing advice on software development practice. As the critical piece required to parameterize LLM prompting, such “Declarative AI” capability also realizes architectural risk mitigation, guides the orchestration and automation required for AI agency, and persists architectural coherence knowledge.It also provides the platform to compress the SDLC tooling landscape to reflect the new HyperAgility™ paradigm for software realization.According to Kennaley, "obviously, there are a lot of claims out there, and everyone is talking up the AI buzzwords and jumping on the bandwagon. The proof is in the pudding and talk is cheap. This is why, critical of the status quo and having the vision for how to break software's chronic crisis, we set out over 15 years ago to boldly build something concrete to deliver real business results for the industry. Most so-called thought-leaders in the software engineering field haven't built anything for decades and are quite out of touch".About SoftwareFactory.aiSoftwareFactory.ai is the first disruptive capability to combine both Generative and Declarative AI with its patented technology to disintermediate the software supply-chain and democratize the development of large and complex enterprise software. By drastically compressing the software development pipeline, SoftwareFactory.ai is able to achieve productivity improvements of greater than 1000X through a fundamentally different paradigm for thinking about how to organize software projects. In concert with the concrete realization in their newest AI technology called Advisor :: Architect™, this new HyperAgility™ approach leverages a single domain knowledgeable “Solution Architect” in partnership with multiple forms of AI agency which interacts with networks of Large Language Models (LLMs) as the central focus of control. The net result is efficiencies from 1/100th the labor footprint yielding working solutions in 1/10th to 1/100th of the time. With less degrees-of-freedom coupled with reusable high-stakes architectural knowledge, quality injection yields 10X effectiveness.For more information, visit https://softwarefactory.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.