Austin-Based APEX Flight Solutions LLC Rebrands as Reata Jet Offering Bespoke On-Demand Charter Services

Reata Jet's logo, design by Preacher Co., evokes the brand's western heritage Reata Jet's WiFi-equipped Hawker 800XP Reata Jet's Hawker 800XP features a stunning, well-appointed interior

Reata Jet launches bespoke air charter services, offering flexible domestic and international travel with Texas-inspired hospitality from Austin.

We’re creating an experience that embodies the spontaneity and freedom of private air travel.” — Ross Nyerges - President of Reata Jet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, APEX Flight Solutions LLC announces the rebranding of all outward-facing operations as “Reata Jet” to be the recognized name for elevated private air travel.

To guide the rebrand, APEX partnered with Preacher Co., an Austin-based creative agency renowned for its work with clients like Tecovas, Netflix, Nike, ESPN, and Shake Shack. The collaboration aimed to craft a brand identity for Reata Jet that mirrors its commitment to tailored, Texas-inspired travel experiences.

Along with the rebrand, Reata Jet announces the launch of its branded on-demand charter service, operating from its base at Austin Executive Airport (KEDC). Through a close partnership with Air Transit Solutions LLC, a certified Part 135 air carrier (certificate #Y5TA733N), Reata Jet - operated by Air Transit Solutions - now offers flexible domestic and international travel options on both jet and turboprop aircraft. Should Air Transit Solutions’ aircraft be unavailable for any reason, Reata Jet has the ability to arrange flights through other highly vetted and trusted operators, allowing clients to have myriad options to get to their destination. The partnership with Air Transit Solutions, combined with APEX's already established comprehensive management, maintenance, and aircraft brokerage services, positions the Reata Jet brand as a complete private aviation solution for both the occasional flyer and the aircraft owner looking for personal, bespoke service.

Founded in 2014 to provide aircraft management, pilot services, maintenance, and brokerage, APEX Flight Solutions has built a solid foundation of operational excellence. The transition to Reata Jet expands that legacy, emphasizing bespoke air charter services that meet the unique needs of each traveler.

Operating under the tagline “Spur The Moment,” Reata Jet draws inspiration from the values of Texas hospitality — warmth, authenticity, and attention to detail — ensuring that every journey is thoughtfully curated. Clients can expect more than a mode of transportation; Reata Jet delivers a refined, memorable experience.

Ross Nyerges, Founder and President of APEX Flight Solutions, shares his thoughts on the brand’s evolution: “Since launching APEX in 2014, our mission has been to provide exceptional services for our clients, and their tenure speaks to that. Transitioning to Reata Jet exhibits our growth as a company as we expand our horizons while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. Beyond chartering aircraft, we’re creating an experience that embodies the spontaneity and freedom of private air travel. ‘Spur The Moment’ captures our dedication to meeting client needs, infused with the genuine spirit of Texas.”

Matt Webb, Owner and Director of Operations for Air Transit Solutions, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are excited to join Reata Jet as they launch this new chapter. Together, we provide an unmatched level of safety, reliability, and flexibility, ensuring an efficient and friendly experience from the moment clients step on board.”

Reata Jet continues APEX Flight Solutions’ legacy of excellence while expanding its vision of bespoke private travel paired with Texas hospitality. With its base at Austin Executive Airport, Reata Jet serves as a convenient hub for travelers from the Austin region and beyond.

For more information about Reata Jet’s offerings or to inquire about on-demand charters, please visit www.reatajet.com or contact sales@reatajet.com.

About Reata Jet Reata Jet: A brand owned by APEX Flight Solutions LLC, is a Texas-based provider of private air travel, aircraft management, maintenance, and brokerage services. Rooted in Texas hospitality, Reata Jet offers tailored travel experiences from its fleet based at Austin Executive Airport. “Spur The Moment” and discover the Reata Jet difference.

About Air Transit Solutions: Air Transit Solutions is a private air charter provider in operation since 2001. In partnership with Reata Jet, Air Transit Solutions offers safe and flexible private aviation options from single-engine pistons through midsize jets.

###END###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.