Impakt IQ Appoints Doug Valente as COO to Drive Operational Excellence and Cultivate Strategic Partnerships

New COO to optimize processes, develop dynamic teams, and support customers in achieving clear, compliant, and cost-effective impact performance reporting.

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impakt IQ , a company dedicated to helping companies understand, comply, and act on their sustainability impacts, is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Valente as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will lead the company's operational strategy, leveraging over 20 years of experience in steering early-stage startups and high-growth companies toward sustainable expansion. His expertise in operations management will be instrumental as Impakt IQ continues to help companies understand, benchmark, and act on their impact performance in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner.Doug brings a wealth of experience in building and optimizing customer-focused operational frameworks within the tech and SaaS sectors. His leadership roles at companies like Glassbox, Valve, Tideworks, and EvengX, have been marked by successful scaling initiatives, process enhancements, and the development of high-performing teams. Known for his strategic insight and hands-on approach, he has consistently driven efficiency improvements and accelerated growth across organizations."I'm thrilled to join Impakt IQ at such a pivotal moment," said Doug. "My passion lies in creating robust operational infrastructures that enable companies to scale effectively and make a meaningful impact. I look forward to contributing to Impakt IQ's vision of empowering businesses to understand and improve their sustainability performance, ultimately driving positive change in the global economy."At Impakt IQ, Doug will focus on developing strategic partnerships and enhancing operational excellence as the company provides the only tool to the market that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations and finance. His role will be crucial in establishing the systems and processes needed to help Impakt IQ’s customers in realizing the promise of its investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool."Doug's deep understanding of SaaS customer success will be invaluable in helping Impakt IQ’s tool become the go-to platform for business leaders to decipher all material ESG issues and convert them into actionable business, financial, and sustainability goals," said Elisa Turner, Founder and CEO of Impakt IQ. "His strategic vision and proven leadership skills will be essential in driving our company's growth and helping it thrive in the era and ever-evolving landscape of Economics 3.0."ABOUT IMPAKT IQImpakt IQ provides an investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations and finance. Its mission is to help companies understand, report, and act on their impact performance in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner in the era of Economics 3.0™, revealing how values drive value.

