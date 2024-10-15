30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 17

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by Zoom at noon Thursday, October 17, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district judge vacancy.



The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

Public Access



The meeting will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.



To comment:

Call 1-845-361-8917

Enter Conference Code: 3872788

Press #



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Shannon Kelly, Peck; Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; John Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.