How to Appeal FEMA’s Decision: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’ve recently received a determination letter from FEMA regarding your disaster assistance application and you disagree with the decision, don’t worry—you have the right to appeal. Here’s a quick guide to help you understand the appeals process and how you can provide the information needed to help you present your case.

The Determination Letter

Once FEMA reviews your application, you’ll receive a determination letter explaining whether you’re approved for assistance, the amount you’ll receive, and how the assistance must be used. You need to act quickly if you disagree with any part of this decision. Appeals must be filed within 60 days from the date on the determination letter.

Preparing Your Appeal

To start your appeal, collect documents to support your case, including:

Receipts and Bills : For any repairs or expenses related to the disaster.

: For any repairs or expenses related to the disaster. Repair Estimates : From contractors or repair services.

: From contractors or repair services. Property Titles or Deeds : To prove ownership of the damaged property.

: To prove ownership of the damaged property. Additional Information: Any other documents that can support your claim.

Writing Your Appeal Letter

Your appeal letter should clearly explain why you believe FEMA’s decision was incorrect. Include your FEMA application number and disaster number on every page of your submission. If you were affected by a disaster declared before March 22, 2024, you must submit a signed appeal letter. For disasters declared after this date, you can use the FEMA appeal form linked here.

Submitting the Appeal

FEMA offers several ways to submit your appeal:

Online : Log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov and upload your documents via the Correspondence Upload Center.

: Log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov and upload your documents via the Correspondence Upload Center. In-Person : Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to submit your documents.

: Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to submit your documents. By Mail : Send your appeal to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

: Send your appeal to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055. By Fax: Fax your documents to 1-800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program.

How to Get Help

If you have any questions about the decision letter or the appeal process, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or other communication services, be ready to provide your service number.

All appeals are reviewed, and decisions are usually made within 30 days of receiving the appeal. However, it may take up to 90 days for a decision to be made, and, if necessary, FEMA may ask for additional information. You will be notified in writing of the response to your appeal, either by mail or via the DisasterAssistance.gov account you created when you applied for help.