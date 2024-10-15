Make Preparedness Fun: Engaging Kids in Emergency Readiness

Keeping children engaged in learning about emergency preparedness can sometimes be a challenge. However, by transforming the task into a game, you can ensure that they are not only involved but also excited about staying prepared. Here’s how to make emergency readiness a fun and educational experience for the entire family. The goal is to make things fun, not scary.

Scavenger Hunt

Create a scavenger hunt where kids search for emergency kit items around the house. Make a checklist of essential items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies. Turn it into a fun, timed challenge to see how quickly they can gather everything.

Emergency Drill Obstacle Course

Set up an obstacle course that simulates an emergency situation. Include tasks like “crawl under the table during an earthquake,” “duck and cover from a tornado,” or “find the emergency exit.” This not only teaches kids the appropriate responses but also keeps them active and engaged.

Emergency Kit Decorating

Allow kids to personalize their own emergency kits by decorating their backpacks with stickers, drawings, and their names. This gives them a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their emergency supplies.

Role-Playing Scenarios

Organize role-playing games where kids can act out different emergency scenarios. For example, you can pretend the power is out and practice what to do next. This helps them understand what actions to take and makes the concept of emergency preparedness less intimidating.

Walk it Off

Take a walk to the family’s emergency meet-up place. Make sure kids know how to get to it from their home and from their school. While on the walk talk about who their emergency contact is and rehearse emergency phone numbers and emails.

Story Time with a Twist

Read stories about emergency situations and discuss what the characters did right or wrong. Books can provide valuable lessons and spark conversations about what to do in real life.

Quiz Time

Create a quiz game with questions related to emergency procedures and safety tips. Use flashcards or a trivia app to make it more interactive. Reward correct answers with small prizes or extra playtime.

Map Reading Fun

Teach kids to read a map and identify safe routes from home to a designated meeting place. Turn it into a treasure hunt where they use the map to find hidden items around the house or neighborhood.

Cooking Up a Storm

Involve kids in preparing an emergency food supply by letting them help cook simple, non-perishable meals. This teaches them the importance of having a food supply and how to prepare meals without power.

Building the Ultimate Fort

Turn shelter-in-place drills into a fort-building activity. Use blankets, pillows, and furniture to create a cozy and secure space. Discuss why it’s important to have a safe spot during certain emergencies. Sleep overnight in the fort. Spend the evening reading books, playing board games, doing puzzles, or making crafts. While you play, talk about why getting ready for emergencies is important. Also, talk about whatever feelings your kids might be having.

Hero Training

Frame the learning experience as hero training, where kids become emergency superheroes. Give them badges or certificates for completing each activity, boosting their confidence and sense of accomplishment. Positive reinforcement enhances the idea that preparedness can be both fun and important.

Turning emergency preparedness into play helps teach children essential life skills and fosters teamwork and cooperation in your family. Each activity helps children understand the value of being prepared. Together, you’re building a foundation of preparedness, safety, and fun that will benefit your family in times of need. Share your Great Oregon Camp-In activities on social media with the hashtag #GreatOregonCampIn2024.

Additional resources: The Red Cross’s Prepare with Pedro activities and story books or play some Ready.gov’s preparedness games.